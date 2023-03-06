Hilldale head basketball coach Gary Hendrix was one of 10 coaches announced on Monday as the 2023 Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame class.
Before taking the reins at Hilldale this past season, Hendrix was at Fort Gibson, Canadian and Pryor, most of those years at Fort Gibson from 1986-98 and 2005-17. Hendrix just won his 700th career game on Feb. 17. His Fort Gibson years produced back to back finals teams in 2016 and 2017.
Also part of the class, Muskogee alum Samuel Horsechief, a longtime cross country and track coach at Sequoyah High School. He’s had six boys and two girls state championship teams and 12 runner-up finishes, one of those in track.
The induction ceremony and banquet will be held at the Southern Hills Marriott Hotel, located at 1902 E. 71st St in Tulsa on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
2023 OCA Hall of Fame Class
Jerry Bates - Tuttle
Billy Jack Bowen - Silo
Will Ethridge – Edmond Santa Fe
Kevin Harrington – Lawton MacArthur
Gary Hendrix – Fort Gibson
Samuel Horsechief – Tahlequah Sequoyah
Mark Hudson - Preston
Jarrett Hurt - Claremore
Craig Patterson - Kingfisher
Linda Wiginton - Altus
