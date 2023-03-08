Scott Hensley, who coached Porter girls this past season, has been hired by Braggs to be its new boys basketball coach.
Hensley coached at Porter after 11 seasons at Hilldale coaching both boys and girls. With the girls, he led Hilldale to its only state tournament appearances in school history, in back to back seasons in 2015 and 2016. In 2020 his boys team won the Bedouin Shrine Classic.
The move allows Hensley’s son Sam to play for him as a junior.
Hensley follows Scott Belcher, who coached both boys and girls this past season. The boys were 17-9.
