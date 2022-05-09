Scott Hensley will remain in the area next year as a head basketball coach.
The Porter school board approved his hire Monday. Hensley, who spent time as both the girls coach and boys coach at Hilldale and was let go last month from the boys helm, will return to the girls side of the program at Porter.
Hensley, a Warner native and 1995 graduate, led two Lady Hornets teams to the school’s only state tournament appearances — in 2015 and 2016 — before moving to the boys side in 2017. He was 20-7 in 2020 and 18-8 this past season, losing in the second round of area.
Porter was 19-6 this past season but lost two key starters to graduation.
Porter principal and athletic director Chris Sherwood was “thrilled” to get Hensley.
“For us it was an unexpected thing to have someone as accomplished as him fall in there,” he said. “We’re excited to have him.”
An Air Force veteran and Northeastern State graduate, Hensley coached first at Quinton for five seasons on the boys side, four as head coach, where he was 64-36, including a 22-5 mark and area consolation finish in 2009-10. He was 85-49 in five girls seasons at Hilldale, including a 10-win improvement from year one to year two, and 71-52 in the five seasons on the boys’ side.
“I’m ready to go. I’m going to do the best job I can with the girls and enjoy watching my son play,” he said regarding Sam Hensley, a sophomore to be. “He and I are going over there Tuesday and hopefully meet Coach (Cory) Miller and I’m going to get acquainted with the girls. I wanted to coach him but I think this is great in that I'll be able to step back and be his biggest fan.
“It seems I’m developing a pattern of five years boys, five years girls, but I’m looking forward to it and my wife has to now go get me a bunch of blue shirts.”
