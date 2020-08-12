OSU

Sept. 12, Tulsa

Sept. 19. Bye

Sept. 26, West Virginia

Oct. 3, at Kansas

Oct. 10, Bye

Oct. 17, at Baylor

Oct. 24, Iowa State

Oct. 31, Texas

Nov. 7, at Kansas State

Nov. 14, Bye

Nov. 21, at Oklahoma

Nov. 28, Texas Tech

Dec. 5, at TCU

OU

Sept. 12, Missouri State

Sept. 19, Bye

Sept. 26, Kansas State

Oct. 3, at Iowa State

Oct. 10, Texas (Dallas)

Oct, 17, Bye

Oct. 24, at TCU

Oct. 31, at Texas Tech

Nov. 7, Kansas

Nov. 14, Bye

Nov. 21, Oklahoma State

Nov. 28, at West Virginia

Dec. 5, Baylor

Dec. 12

Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington)

