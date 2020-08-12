OSU
Sept. 12, Tulsa
Sept. 19. Bye
Sept. 26, West Virginia
Oct. 3, at Kansas
Oct. 10, Bye
Oct. 17, at Baylor
Oct. 24, Iowa State
Oct. 31, Texas
Nov. 7, at Kansas State
Nov. 14, Bye
Nov. 21, at Oklahoma
Nov. 28, Texas Tech
Dec. 5, at TCU
OU
Sept. 12, Missouri State
Sept. 19, Bye
Sept. 26, Kansas State
Oct. 3, at Iowa State
Oct. 10, Texas (Dallas)
Oct, 17, Bye
Oct. 24, at TCU
Oct. 31, at Texas Tech
Nov. 7, Kansas
Nov. 14, Bye
Nov. 21, Oklahoma State
Nov. 28, at West Virginia
Dec. 5, Baylor
Dec. 12
Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington)
