Rematches in three games and an almost-rematch in the other shape up what’s left of the area’s playoff squads alive after one round of play last week.
Here’s how it shapes up. All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday:
WAGONER — Class 4A's sixth-ranked Bulldogs (9-2) avoided the first opening-round playoff exit in Dale Condict’s tenure by edging Hilldale 39-37. Next up is No. 1 Tuttle (11-0), whose last loss came as the Bulldogs knocked them off in last year’s quarterfinal by scoring twice in the final minute and change to win 21-14. The winner goes on to a semifinal against either No. 2 Poteau (10-1) or No. 9 Blanchard (8-3).
EUFAULA — The No. 8 Ironheads are 10-1 after taking out Keys 42-14. They’ll host two-time defending 2A champion Metro Christian (7-3) on Friday. The two teams came close to meeting a year ago, but haven’t met in the postseason since 2000 (a 20-0 Ironheads win - they got to the semifinals that year). Last year, Oklahoma Christian scored with 24 seconds left to eliminate the Ironheads in the quarterfinal round and then went on to play Metro Christian in the semis. This year, the winner of Friday’s matchup would get third-ranked Oklahoma Christian (11-0) if it beats unranked Community Christian (9-2).
GORE — It’s a rematch of last year’s traditional second round in Class A — the 2020 postseason was open to all teams and thus had an extra round — No. 2 Gore (11-0) will take on unranked Woodland (9-2) at Gore. Woodland won a year ago 38-18, leading 16-0 after one half of play.. The Pirates, who didn’t lose any starter off that loss a year ago, could host their third consecutive game in the postseason with a win and if f No. 1 Cashion (9-1) does as expected and beats Hooker, otherwise the Pirates would travel to Hooker (10-1). Cashion would travel to Gore because of the Pirates’ place in an odd-numbered spot on the bracket.
MIDWAY — Last year, Midway, now 8-3, hosted Tyrone, now 9-1. This year, the Chargers, unranked, will make the six-hour drive to the panhandle town in a rematch of a game won 78-68 by this year’s host squad, which comes in at No. 3 in Class C. In that game, the two teams scored 10 touchdowns each, but the Bobcats made four more two-point conversions and added a safety for the margin of victory. Tyrone went on to win the Class C title. The winner will get either Timberlake (11-0) or Boise City (6-5).
