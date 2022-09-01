GOING TO ROUGHER VILLAGE FRIDAY NIGHT?
• Primary parking options: On-campus parking starts at the Fine Arts building (Green Lot), the main entry of Muskogee High School (White Lot), Volleyball Gym (Gray Lot) or Ron Milam Gymnasium (Black Lot). MHS wrestling team will fill these as they go starting with the Green Lot. A shuttle service will be located at the cafeteria lot just to the left at the main entrance at the school. THERE IS NO PARKING IN FRONT OF THE FIELDHOUSE STILL UNDER CONSTRUCTION.
• Handicap parking will consist of 25 spots immediately west of the fieldhouse and in front of the home side stadium entrance.
• Bacone College will have about 200 spot available at cost for a fundraiser just west of the stadium.
• Northpointe Plaza Shopping Center (Mini-Max and Ollie’s are located here) at York and Shawnee Bypass will also be available, with shuttle service.
• For traffic purposes going to the stadium, use the traffic light intersection (main entrance), or come up the service road from York Street on the north side of Shawnee Road.
