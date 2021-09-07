Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 7. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Union (5)
(2-0)
35
2
2. Owasso (3)
(2-0)
34
3
3. Jenks
(1-1)
26
1
4. Broken Arrow
(1-1)
13
4
5. Mustang
(1-0)
5
NR
Others receiving votes: Norman North 2. Edmond Santa Fe 2. Moore 2. Enid 1.
Class 6A Division II
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Bixby (8)
(2-0)
40
1
2. Choctaw
(2-0)
30
2
3. Stillwater
(1-0)
23
4
4. B.T. Washington
(2-0)
17
3
5. Sand Springs
(2-0)
6
5
Others receiving votes: Midwest City 4.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. McAlester (4)
(2-0)
74
2
2. Collinsville (3)
(1-0)
71
3
3. Coweta
(2-0)
62
4
4. Carl Albert (1)
(1-1)
60
1
5. McGuinness
(0-1)
46
5
6. Guthrie
(2-0)
39
8
7. Lawton Mac
(1-0)
32
7
8. Ardmore
(1-0)
23
10
9. Bishop Kelley
(0-2)
10
6
10. El Reno
(0-2)
9
9
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 8. Pryor 3. Tahlequah 2. Noble 1.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Clinton (6)
(1-0)
78
1
2. Tuttle (1)
(2-0)
68
2
3. Cushing (1)
(1-0)
65
5
4. Poteau
(1-1)
51
4
5. Wagoner
(0-1)
44
3
6. Bethany
(2-0)
32
9
7. Hilldale
(1-0)
30
6
(tie) Weatherford
(1-0)
30
7
9. Cache
(2-0)
21
T10
10. Blanchard
(0-1)
9
8
Others receiving votes: Grove 5. Newcastle 3. Bristow 2. Elgin 2.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Holland Hall (6)
(2-0)
69
1
2. Lincoln Christian (1)
(2-0)
62
2
3. Heritage Hall
(1-0)
58
3
4. Verdigris
(1-0)
48
4
5. Kingfisher
(1-1)
31
6
6. Kingston
(1-0)
28
T8
7. Plainview
(0-2)
22
7
8. Perkins-Tryon
(2-0)
21
T8
9. Stigler
(2-0)
20
10
10. Berryhill
(1-0)
8
NR
Others receiving votes: Anadarko 7. Checotah 4. Seminole 3. Vinita 2. Lone Grove 2.
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Metro Christian (7)
(2-0)
70
1
2. Washington
(2-0)
60
2
3. Beggs
(1-1)
46
3
4. Marlow
(1-0)
45
5
5. Jones
(0-2)
37
6
6. Oklahoma Christian
(2-0)
36
4
7. Chandler
(1-0)
31
T7
8. Vian
(2-0)
21
T7
9. Millwood
(0-1)
11
T7
10. Eufaula
(0-1)
10
10
Others receiving votes: Rejoice Christian School 9. Victory Christian 5. Community Christian 2. Prague 2.
Class 1A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Cashion (5)
(1-1)
68
2
2. Ringling (1)
(1-0)
60
3
3.Pawhuska(1)
(1-1)
52
1
4. Gore
(1-0)
42
5
5. Tonkawa
(1-0)
37
6
6. Hooker
(2-0)
29
8
(tie) Morrison
(0-1)
29
4
8. Pawnee
(0-2)
21
7
9. Mooreland
(1-0)
13
NR
10. Wewoka
(1-0)
12
10
Others receiving votes: Thomas Custer 6. Wayne 4. Okemah 4. Colcord 3. Hominy 2. Minco 2. Elmore City 1.
Class B
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Laverne (7)
(1-0)
35
1
2. Shattuck
(1-0)
27
2
3. Dewar
(3-0)
18
3
4. Davenport
(1-0)
15
T4
5. Regent Prep
(0-1)
4
T4
Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 3. Canton 3.
Class C
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Timberlake (4)
(2-0)
32
1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo (3)
(1-0)
27
3
3. Tyrone
(1-0)
24
2
4. Waynoka
(2-0)
7
NR
(tie) Buffalo
(0-1)
7
5
Others receiving votes: Maud 2. Midway 2. Bluejacket 1. Maysville 1. Welch 1. Sasakwa 1.
