Last week and particularly a first half in which Hilldale built a 45-6 lead left Hilldale head coach David Blevins with little to be concerned about.
Not even a rash of penalties that amounted to triple-digits in yardage.
The Hornets (5-1, 2-1 District 4A-4) may not pound a team into submission every week to the degree they did Stilwell, but Blevins wants the consistent level of positive play they had game to game.
“We need to find that consistency,” he said. “We were playing well going into Poteau and struggled, then going down to Broken Bow started slow then played better the second half. Against Stilwell, I thought we played well. The penalties? It really, I don’t want to say much there. Going back and watching film, I’m not too concerned with that and I’ll leave it at that.”
The defense had two reserve inside linebackers in Jaden McWilliams and Michael Oeser in quarantine and Caynen David, Rylan Nail and Aden Jenkins stepped in as a rotation there. David, who had a fourth-down stop in the red zone in the second half, was the team’s defensive player of the week.
Outside of the Poteau loss and Broken Bow win, the other four games the Hornets have played have resulted in two touchdowns scored against them and two shutouts.
Thursday’s road trip to Muldrow is one that should reap a similar harvest.
With a core of the same defense, Hilldale held the Bulldogs to 58 yards in a 48-0 win.
“I think we’re still young in some areas and they’re also young. They had a lot of freshmen start for them last year,” Blevins said.
Up front, Hilldale has a size advantage that should take its toll.
Muldrow (0-5, 0-3) has managed just 21 points, 14 of that in one game, and has been blanked three times. That 14 was in a halftime tie with Sallisaw and half of it wasn’t due to its offense. Trendan Collins, a sophomore, had a touchdown reception in that contest and one score off an interception.
“I tell our kids I want to be the most physical team and win the turnover battle,” Blevins said. “And then everything else will work itself out.”
Notes:
Eric Virgil’s 200-yard night gave him the team offensive player of the week nod. Special teams went to two players — Ty O’Neal had two big hits on kickoffs and Jaxson Whittiker, who had a 27-yard field goal and a 52.5 average on two punts, including a 68-yarder aided by a favorable bounce. … The Hornets will have McWilliams and Oeser back among some that were out two weeks due to contact tracing quarantine. … Considering last week’s numbers. Virgil could eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground this week. He has 789 on 100 carries. Also, QB Johnnie Durossette is closer to 1,000 yards in passing, needing just 153 to hit that mark. … The Hornets will return home to play Sallisaw next Friday, its final home tilt until it wraps up the regular season Nov. 6 against Fort Gibson.
