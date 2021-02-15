It wasn’t much more than routine as Webbers Falls girls basketball team gathered for a picture with their just-earned playoff plaque Saturday.
The Lady Warriors had just claimed a district championship in Class B, the 67-15 win over Oaks Mission containing a similar lack of excitement.
The banners above them tell why — it’s much more than first-round playoff wins at the farmer-culture outpost off the Muskogee Turnpike.
“Sometimes these games are more necessity than anything. There were a lot of 60-point games last night in this round if you look at them,” said head coach Jerry Ward. “You’re right though. We’re definitely about more than district championships.”
Webbers Falls (17-1) is ranked 10th and takes a 14-game win streak into the regional tournament stop at Glencoe on Thursday. A couple wins there will move the girls closer to reaching the state tournament for the second time in three seasons after losing in the second round of area a year ago.
The win on Saturday was their seventh of 46 or more points, but the Lady Warriors have also knocked off No. 8 Pittsburg by 12, No. 11 McCurtain by 25 and No. 12 Whitesboro by 14. They also beat Glencoe by 28 earlier this year with the lone loss coming to Class A No. 7 Caddo, 47-38.
“I like this team,” Ward said. “There’s no seniors. They work hard, they were 22-5 as sophomores and this year hopefully we get to the state tournament as juniors and, hopefully as seniors, be even better in that regard.”
Samantha Shanks was the lone starter on this team as a freshman two seasons ago when they reached the state quarterfinals.
“We shoot the ball better and our defense has gotten better and we’ve grown a bond since last year being more familiar playing together,” Shanks said.
Ward agrees.
“They’re better shooting the 3 and their man to man defense is better,” he said. “Now that team two years ago could press and trap better and that team had four seniors who had been through the battles.”
Give this one a week for that.
Should they win Thursday, the likely regional final opponent is No. 1 and unbeaten Lomega (21-0).
“They’re not only the elephant in the room at regionals, but in our entire area and quite frankly, the road to state tournament is through Lomega,” Ward said. “But I like how we would line up with them.
“Getting to the regional final is the most pivotal place in the path. If we get there and lose to them, you have four days to prepare for the area tournament and three games to get to state. If we played them instead on the area finals on a Friday night and lost, we’d have one day to prepare for the team we play the next game.”
The 5-foot-8 Shanks is clearly the leader of the squad. She leads the team in scoring average (18.4), assists (6.8) and rebounds (6.6). Morgan Carter is next in scoring at 8.4 and is slightly ahead of Shanks in 3-pointers per game with 2.3.
“She jokes around, picks us up,” said Carter. “I was in a horrible mood before (the Oaks game). I was missing all my 3s in warmups. At halftime she just told me she knew what I could do.”
Carter came out and hit her first 3 early in the second half.
Ward sees something in this team that reminds him of the 1995-96 team that won it all under his leadership.
“That year we had one senior and the best players were juniors,” he said. “We don’t have any seniors now, and our best players are juniors. That said, we have a long ways to go.”
Webbers boys (10-6) will join the girls in the regional semifinals, also going against Glencoe. The boys have their own streak under Jordan Garner, having won six straight contests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.