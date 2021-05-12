Four area athletes were selected to the Oklahoma Slowpitch Softball Association’s all-state list this week.
Fort Gibson outfielder Baliegh James and Checotah outfielder Amanda Brown made the Large School East team and Oktaha first baseman Karley Fewel and third baseman Gracie Britten the Middle East team.
The honors are for seniors throughout the state and are based on career numbers.
The Phoenix's All-Area team, which includes all four classes, will be released next week.
