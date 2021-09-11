CHECOTAH — Though fairly dominant the entire night, Hilldale looked more in control in the second half.
Fate took over in the end.
The Hornets’ 45-0 win ended on a sour note when Hilldale defensive back Isaac Gonzalez left not with his team but with EMS workers. Gonzalez went head first into a hit on quarterback Jake Vernnon and did not move after the play was over. He was carted off, but a relieved Hornets coach David Blevins said Gonzalez was “moving everything” and fully conscious.
He also appeared to be pushed into the tackle by other contact, Blevins said.
“Isaac had his head down and it’s a dangerous play, but we were precautionary with him. You don’t want to take any chances with that,” Blevins said. “Just pray for that kid. He just came back from an ACL injury and he’s been through so much. Everyone say a prayer for him.”
The game was stopped at that point with 10 minutes left in the game.
It was a tough night for Vernnon. He was sacked five times, two by linebacker Cason Albin. Standout running back Dontierre Fisher had one carry at running back for the Wildcats and was gang-tackled forr a 10-yard loss. He lined up at inside receiver the rest of the game offensively and had six receptions for 62 yards.
Vernnon threw for 139 yards, including a 79-yarder to Fisher’s younger brother, freshman Elijah Thomas. But a player off the Checotah sideline entered the field around the Hilldale 25 and although not directly involved in the play, Checotah was flagged on the call due to him entering the field of play at all, thus nullifying the touchdown.
The Wildcat running game amounted to 15 yards. Vernnon was intercepted twice.
“We had some guys up front out with COVID and we needed to find a way to get Dontierre outside to make plays. We couldn’t get him up the middle,” Vernnon said. “We just couldn’t execute.”
Albin knows all about COVID. He missed the season opener because of it.
“I felt like I did pretty good. Defensively we did pretty good,” Albin said. “And if felt good after not being able to play last week. I just hope (Gonzalez) gets better. That happens sometimes.”
Hilldale scored on its first two drives. Caynen David connected up top with Jaxson Whittiker for 50 yards just six plays into the contest. After Alonso Perez got the first pick off Vernnon, David scored on a 1-yard run on a drive that featured two long runs by running back Eric Virgil, covering 24 and 29 yards.
David then tossed to Virgil out of the backfield on a pass play covering 71 yards to make it 21-0 with 7:39 to go until half.
Jace Walker’s interception led to a 34-yard field goal by Whittiker for a 24-0 advantage with 0:06 left until half.
The second half offensively belonged to Virgil, who scored on runs of 23 and 22 yards and finished with 178 yards on 14 carries. Brayson Lawson capped the scoring with a 6-yard run.
“We cleaned it up a little the second half on both sides and were physical the whole night,” Blevins said. “When you’re more physical and win the turnover battle, you win the game.”
David was 9-of-16 for 186 yards.
Hilldale (2-0) has its home opener next Friday against Oologah. Checotah (0-3) travels to Eufaula for the annual McIntosh County War. Both contests will wrap up the two teams’ non-district slate.
The Hornets wrapped up the series between the two teams, at least for the time being, with back-to-back shutouts, having won 40-0 last year. The two teams won't play each other at least for the next two seasons.
HILLDALE 45, CHECOTAH 0
Hilldale1410147—45
Checotah0000—0
Scoring summary
First quarter
HHS-Jaxson Whittiker 50 pass from Caynen David (Whittiker kick), 10:47.
HHS-David 1 run (Whittiker kick), 4:26.
Second quarter
HHS-Eric Virgil 71 pass from David (Whittiker kick), 7:39.
HHS-Whittiker 34 FG, 0:06.
Third quarter
HHS-Virgil 23 run (Whittiker kick), 5:30.
HHS-Virgil 22 run (Whittiker kick), 1:50.
Fourth quarter
HHS-Brayson Lawson 6 run (Whittiker kick), 11:54.
TEAM STATS
HillChec
First Downs137
Rushes-Yards22-19526-15
Passing Yards186139
Passes C-A-I9-16-08-20-2
Punts-Avg.0-02-22
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards9-956-70
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
