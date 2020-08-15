After an 0-2 start to the weekend, Hilldale leveled its record Saturday with a pair of wins to split four season-opening games at the Broken Arrow Tournament, 6-0 over Henryetta and 4-2 over Yukon.
Keely Ibarra doubled home a run and Brooklyn Ellis followed with an RBI single to give Hilldale a 2-0 lead in the first. The pair repeated those cuts at the plate in the third to make it a 4-0 contest.
Yukon would add two in the fourth, one a leadoff home run off Ellis, but nothing else. She scattered vie hits and struck out three, walking one over six innings.
Ibarra, Ellis and Drew Riddle each had two hits.
Riddle tossed a three-hit shutout at Henryetta to get win number one of 2020.
Lexi Cramp had a solo home run to lead off the third for the game’s first run. Bree Galvan was 2-for-2 with a triple and Celeste Wood drove in two runs, one a single in the fourth that plated Galvan, who singled earlier in the frame.
