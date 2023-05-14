CLAREMORE — The unflappable Yankees catcher Yogi Berra said it best: “It seems like déjà vu all over again.”
And surely that’s what the Hilldale Hornets must have been thinking as for the third year in a row the Hornets lost a high-stakes soccer game by the score of 2-1 to Clinton, but this year there was a big difference.
Instead of losing in the state semi-finals as they did the last two years, this year the Hornets were playing for all the marbles in the Class 4A championship game on the campus of Rogers State University. It marks the first time ever for the Hornets, whose program is just 12 years old, to make it that far.
“Hats off to Clinton. They’re a very attacking-based team, they’re very good upfront and they’ve got a lot of kids that can shoot the ball and we knew that going in,” said Hilldale coach Conner Schwab. “I thought we played pretty well but got caught on a counter play and had an unfortunate bounce that made the difference.”
With the victory, the Red Tornadoes (16-1) made it a three-peat for state boys’ soccer championships.
Clinton controlled the first half outshooting the Hornets 9-3, but it wasn’t until late in the half that they managed to put one in the net as Austin Reynaga scored his 17th goal of the season working his way through the defense off a long pass from midfield to make it 1-0.
The Hornets (15-4) played with more confidence in the second half and kept the ball in the offensive zone for the first 20 minutes with a pair of corner kicks and two free kicks inside the 40-yard line, but could not put one in.
Later the Red Tornadoes took advantage of the Hornets defense on a long run by Nick O’Neal and a pass to Alex Martinez that took a sideways bounce right on to his foot and he put it by goalkeeper Cameron Stout who recorded 10 saves in the match, to make it 2-0 with just over 10 minutes left in the match.
But the Hornets never quit and answered back quickly on a run by Ryker Milton and pass to Hayden Pickering who put it by the keeper to cut the lead in half with 9:13 to play. Hilldale continued to press the Red Tornadoes. but Clinton loaded up the defense and thwarted the Hornets efforts to tie the match.
“I thought we played defensively well because they’re used to scoring better than four goals a game and so a couple of bounces don’t go our way and we struggled to find the net and lost our composure on occasion. and we finally got it together, but it was a little too late,” said Schwab.
For senior defender and team captain Kael Sargent, the season was one of team effort as he reflected on his career as a Hornet.
“We put a lot of hard work in this year and we had a lot of guys that stepped up and helped push us to the finals," Sargent said. "Every year since our shortened freshman year we’ve gotten better and better and better and pushed over one more obstacle — this year in getting to the finals. Now there’s just one thing left undone. I know they’ll continue to build on this season and make it better down the line.”
As Schwab told the team after the game, they’ve built not just a team, but a program at Hilldale and though they’ll lose five starting seniors next year, but they’ve got a strong young group to build around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.