FORT GIBSON — It was another gritty performance for a short-handed Hilldale Hornets squad.
It was prettier earlier than late, but good enough to put Hilldale in its second consecutive Old Fort Classic final with an 83-73 victory over the Inola Longhorns on Friday night at Harrison Field House.
Brayson Lawson had 28 points and Evan Smith 25 to lead an offense minus two starters including its leading scorer, Ty O’Neal. But most impressive was the post play out of Rylan Nail, who had 16 points and 19 rebounds.
“Some have one really good point guard. I have two,” Hilldale coach Scott Hensley said, his team moving to 7-3 overall. “We also got a big stud in the middle that’s going to get a bunch of rebounds. I’ll take this (game) any day.”
He’s actually had it twice. The Hornets’ first game with five total out including Logan Harper, the other starter, due to injury, was a gritty 70-67 win over 2A No. 5 Oklahoma Union, which came into the tournament unbeaten. Four of Hilldale's players, including O'Neal, are in COVID-19 quarantine.
Lawson’s hot hand in the opening quarter helped Hilldale to a 24-12 lead. His third 3-pointer came at the buzzer, making it 24-12. His total was the difference between the teams at that point.
Inola (4-3) got to within 31-24 on a Tucker Ford 3 midway through the second quarter. But the Hornets would answer.
Smith and Trey Moore both had 3s. Smith, fouled on a drive, hit the first of two free throws, then Nail, whose post play was key in Thursday’s game, got the putback and dropped it. It was part of a 10-1 run that led to a 41-25 advantage before Walt Spurlock connected for the Longhorns to end the half with the Hornets up 42-27.
At that point, Nail had 14 rebounds and 1 blocked shot. Inola had 14 rebounds as a team.
“They just told me that (in the locker room),” Nail said after the game. “I knew I was going to have to step up, fill a bunch of spots and just do my job with more minutes.”
The Hornets snuffed an 8-0 Longhorn run to start the third and by quarter’s end, had matched their biggest lead on three occasions, ending it with a 3 by Eric Virgil to make it 60-43 going to the fourth.
But Inola got within seven, 66-59, on a 3 by Caden Thomas with just over four minutes to go. The Hornets survived down the stretch, despite going 11-of-24 from the line in the fourth and the Longhorns hitting eight 3s. Ford and Dalton Norman were among three Inola starters who fouled out, Zach Biggs exiting in the final minute.
“Coach (Clyde) Barkley’s team is like that, they’ll keep coming after you, and you’ve got to be tougher than that,” Hensley said.
Now, the roster of nine gets 3A No. 7 Beggs, a 51-48 winner over Hulbert in Friday's finale, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Hilldale will try and top the runner-up finish to Stilwell last season.
“My legs are pretty sore,” Nail said. “I’ll probably go home and ice them, then hit the bed.”
Kendal Daniels led Beggs (8-2) with 27 points. Nolan Edmunson had 17 for Hulbert, which knocked off Fort Gibson on Thursday.
Girls:
Fort Gibson 58, Inola 30
After the 4A No. 5 Lady Tigers started out 0-for-14 in Thursday’s opening win rout against Tulsa Hale, one would have expected a little sharper focus coming out of the gate here Friday night.
Sharper, and maybe more deliberate. They were 6-of-8 in taking a 15-7 lead.
It became a book-ended work of art. They were even better in the fourth quarter, going 9-of-11 feeding off its defensive flow and more than doubled a 36-23 lead after three.
Point guard Zoey Whiteley and forward Jordan Gann, who each had a pair of buckets in the first, combined for 12 points in the fourth. Whiteley led Fort Gibson with 17 points and Gann, the Sequoyah transfer senior, had 12.
“We came out more focused and ready to play, and I thought we were all anticipating on the press in the fourth and that helped us out a lot. We were all in sync there for sure,” said Whiteley.
Gann, in her third game after three weeks of practice, said it’s becoming easier to fit into that flow. Sequoyah shut down sports for the school year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“At first I thought it would be hard coming in and learning all the plays and everything but these girls have really helped me with that,” she said.
Fort Gibson coach Chuck London seemed relieved by the start and impressed by his team’s finish.
“I think our defense got us going in the fourth quarter,” he said. “We weren’t real pretty in the middle there but we kept playing hard. We fought through adversity and our press kind of took its toll on them in the fourth and we were able to get some run-outs, a few 3s and some set plays,” he said.
They had three 3s in the fourth and overall, nine. Whiteley had three and Kynzi London had three.
Senior Kylee Day and freshman Mallory Weast were high-point for Inola (9-3) with 8 each.
Fort Gibson (12-1) gets 3A No. 1 Roland in the finals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Our chemistry is getting good,” said Whiteley.
Early games:
• Fort Gibson boys bounced back after Thursday’s first-round loss to Hulbert, beating Tulsa Hale 58-39. Hale led 15-10 after one quarter but Grant Edwards got the Tigers up on a 3 to make it 16-13, then to the lead for good on a putback with 4:30 to go in the first half, making it 21-19.
Jaxon Blunt led the Tigers (7-6) in scoring with 16 points after just two in the first quarter. Edwards was next with 14. The Tigers were playing without Jaiden Graves, who hurt an ankle against Hulbert and will miss Saturday’s fifth-place game as well. The Tigers get Oklahoma Union, a 58-27 winner over the replacement Stilwell JV.
• Hilldale girls beat Fort Gibson’s JV 55-20 in another consolation bracket game. Skye Been had 22 points and Madi Folsom 14. The Lady Hornets (7-6) led 33-3 at the half and 51-4 in the third before the bench was empties. Stephanie Hickman had 8 for the FGHS JV. Hilldale will play Tulsa Memorial, a 55-25 winner over Tulsa Hale, for fifth place on Saturday, while Fort Gibson will play Hale for seventh.
