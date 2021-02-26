The Hilldale boys trimmed an eight-point deficit in the second quarter to three at halftime, but an 11-4 run by Ada to start the third quarter pushed the Cougars’ lead to 10 at 41-31 and Ada was pretty much in control from that point on in defeating Hilldale 68-51 in the Class 4A Area IV regional consolation bracket in Ada on Friday.
With Ada leading 25-17, Hilldale’s Evan Smith made tightened things up again when he converted a rare four-point play and followed that by scoring on a slick 1-on-1 move down the lane to make it 28-23. He led Hilldale with a game-high 19 points.
The Hornets’ Rylan Nail scored on a putback in the closing seconds to get the visitors within 30-27 at intermission.
Brayson Lawson finished with 10 points for Hilldale (10-9) as did Nail before fouling out.
The Lady Hornets also saw their season come to an end on Friday in falling to Ada 38-30 in the 4A Area IV regional consolation bracket.
After trailing by double digits late in the third quarter, Hilldale got within two (32-30) on a basket by Madi Folsom with just under five minutes left but the Lady Hornets (13-9) wouldn’t score again.
Ada outscored Hilldale 7-4 in the fourth on 7-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line. Ada didn’t attempt a single field goal in the fourth.
The Lady Hornets trailed 12-4 after one and 23-12 at the half.
Riley Barnsokie and Madi Folsom had 7 each for Hilldale. Celeste Wood was just behind with 6 and Skye Been and Navaeh Johnson 5. Landyn Owens led Ada with 15.
Folsom, Been and Wood are all seniors. Folsom fouled out of her final game. Barnoskie also fouled out.
“I hate to see it end like this,” Hilldale coach Clif Warford said. “We had a special group of seniors and I wil miss them very much.”
