A hot-handed Hornet from Vinita and not enough hot-handed Hornets from Hilldale spelled the difference Friday night as Vinita, coached by one-time Muskogee High coach Tony Roach, upended Hilldale 57-43 at the Hilldale Event Center.
Senior Nolan Martins poured in 16 of his game-high 29 points in the third quarter including four treys to turn the tide for the Hornets from the north as Hilldale could not find any offensive help for center Jax Kerr with low post Cole Leach in foul trouble a good part of the night.
“Cole Leach getting a couple of questionable calls that took him out of his game when we needed his post presence hurt us. It’s odd that a team plays aggressive man and we’re playing zone and we end up with more fouls,” said Hilldale head coach Gary Hendrix.
“They did a good job on us defensively but we had a lot of open looks and we didn’t have anybody step to make some shots. It’s a game where you have to make shots to be successful and we didn’t make any.”
Things started well for Hilldale as it jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter. But five second quarter turnovers limited Hilldale’s offensive output and Vinita slowly whittled away at the lead to trail just 17-15 at the halftime. Leach picked up his second foul early in the second quarter and went to the bench only to pick up his third in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Without him in the paint to back up Kerr, Vinita was able to penetrate and score to offset the 3-point shots that weren’t falling in the first half.
But the third quarter was the backbreaker for Hilldale as Vinita (11-7) outscored them 20-9 including a 17-4 run through the middle of the period and led 35-26 after three. After that Hilldale (8-10) was never able to get closer than that 11-point spread as Kerr also got into foul trouble in the final quarter and ended up with a team-high 13 points before fouling out late in the game.
Eric Virgil was the only other Hilldale player to score double figures with 10 points while Jett Ogdon and Paul Glasscock each had 10 points for Vinita.
Girls: Hilldale 49, Vinita 36
Catelin King tossed in four 3-pointers on the night and scored 21 points as Hilldale used a strong second quarter to grab and hold on to the lead for the victory.
Hilldale fell behind in the first quarter after center Darian Diles picked up two fouls allowing Vinita’s big center Sara Hency to score eight of her team-leading 16 points and keep Vinita in the lead until Hilldale scored a late basket to grab a 12-11 lead at the end of the quarter and then outscored Vinita 13-6 in the second quarter to lead at intermission 25-17.
“We committed to slowing their post player down in the second half and Darian stayed out of foul trouble which made things easier, and we stepped it up defensively in the second half. It was also nice to get double-digits in each quarter and not have a quarter that doomed us which we’ve seen lately,” said Hilldale coach Clif Warford.
Vinita made it interesting in the third quarter as they got to within four points of the lead but Hilldale went on a 7-2 spurt to open the lead back up and Vinita got no close than seven points the rest of the way. Hilldale was also aided by 23 Vinita turnovers in the game.
King and Hency were the only players to make double figures in the game as Hilldale advances to 8-10 on the year and Vinita falls to 6-12.
Hilldale will be back in action next Tuesday as they entertain Catoosa.
