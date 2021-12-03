Every player on the Hilldale boys roster saw action and every player put points on the board as the Hornets held a coming home party, routing Jay 91-25 on Friday at the Hilldale Event Center.
The Hornets (2-0) were led by Ty O’Neal’s 13 points, but Brayson Lawson and Logan Harper weren’t far behind him with 10 points each. Harper also pulled down 10 rebounds on the night for the only double-double.
“I am proud of the way we played tonight,” said Hornets’ coach Scott Hensley. “It was our first home game of the season. We came out and played hard and with purpose from the beginning to the end — I was really happy with our intensity.”
Hilldale’s “Swarm” defense proved to be a thorn in the Bulldogs’ side as the home team forced 12 turnovers in the first quarter of play. Within the first three minutes of the opening quarter, the Hornet defense forced six turnovers and forged a 14-0 lead. Lawson scored six of his 10 points during the run with Jaxson Whitaker and Trey Moore adding a pair.
With 5:45 to go in the first quarter Jay finally got a bucket to drop when Kaden Kingfisher hit a fadeaway 3-pointer but that was the only points from the floor for the Bulldogs, going 1-for-9 in the first quarter.
Once the second five entered the game at the 4:00 mark, the Hornets had already built a 17-3 lead and things got worse for the visitors.
Freshman Jax Kerr dropped a 3-poointer in from the top of the key, then Reed Stout followed with one of his own a few possessions later for a 29-7 halftime lead and essentially proving enough points for the win.
“That is our goal is to let our defense set up our offense and control the game,” said Hensley. “Our kids did a good job forcing turnovers into easy scores.”
Staying hot offensively, the Hornets extended their lead to 77-25 at the end of three quarters behind Kerr’s pair of 3-pointers and rounded out the night, emptying the bench. Overall the Hornets shot 63% from the field and held an 38-18 rebounding advantage over the Bulldogs.
Defensively, the Hornets forced 32 turnovers on the night.
Girls:
Jay 39, Hilldale 28
Senior Nevaeh Johnson led the Lady Hornets with 13 points and 11 rebounds, but it wouldn’t be enough as the visiting Lady Bulldogs, led by Maris Foreman’s game high 15 points, outlasted the home team on Friday.
“We’re still figuring ourselves out, we have new faces, some only their second game so its going to take some time for us to gel,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Clif Warford. “We got in a bit of a hole when our point guard got in foul trouble early in the first quarter and that got us off a bit.”
Looking a bit shell shocked, the Lady Hornets found themselves in a hole to end the first quarter, down 13-1, committing eight turnovers and shooting 0-for-9 from the floor after point guard Riley Barnoskie had to sit with two quick fouls in the first three minutes of the game.
All wasn’t lost though. Down 15-1, Senior Lexi Bourassa pumped in a 3-pointer from the left wing to spark Hilldale (1-1) to open the second quarter. Then Johnson drilled a trio of 3-pointers to cut the Lady Bulldog lead 18-13 with 2:21 left before halftime. Unable to close in anymore, the Lady Hornets walked into halftime down 20-13 but showed signs of some offensive momentum.
Tori Brown started the Lady Hornets off with a 3-pointer and close the gap to 20-16 to open the third quarter and Johnson again pumped in a pair of buckets but a four-point game was as close as the home team would get.
Even though Hilldale would outscore Jay 11-10 in the third period they were unable to close the gap, only hitting one basket from the floor in the final quarter and shooting only 10-of-45 on the night.
“We shot the ball well in spurts, we need to get in the gym and get to working,” said Warford. “We will get to work and we’re going to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.