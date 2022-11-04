It started as the typical Fort Gibson-Hilldale game.
Through one quarter, Hilldale led 14-7, and it looked like Fort Gibson might have something for its playoff-bound arch-rival after breaking through the win column for the first time last week.
Hilldale had something for the Tigers.
Eric Virgil scored twice, Cash Schiller boomed a 53-yard field goal, and quarterback Caynen David found a diving Lamarion Burton for a 29-yard touchdown pass play as the Hornets exploded for 24 second-quarter points then coasted to a 64-21 win over Fort Gibson on Thursday night and retained the Red-White Rumble Rock.
The Hornets (8-2, 6-1) needed just 12 district points to take the tiebreaker lead for the District 4A-4 title, but must now await the Ada-Broken Bow outcome Saturday afternoon to figure out their destiny. A Broken Bow win would force a three-way tie for the title which Hilldale would have by virtue of the marginal points in district action.
“Anytime you can beat your rival it’s a good game,” said Hornets head coach David Blevins. “We did what we needed to do, secure a home field playoff spot, now we wait to see where we sit.”
For the Tigers, they end their season 1-9 overall and 1-6 in district, and slipped to a 21-19 series disadvantage in one of the worst losses in the series history.
“I hate it for our seniors to go our like this, but they have laid the foundation for this program to turn around,” said Tigers head coach Ryan Nolan. “We had a lot of underclassmen get substantial playing time this year and we’re going to get better.”
Hilldale did what they wanted, when they wanted all night offensively, amazing 404 yards rushing and 538 total yards.
Entering the game, Virgil needed 191 yards to tie the career Hornet rushing mark held by Mikey Winston (4,647 yards). A 30-yard scamper in the third quarter brought him to 206 for the game, giving him the mark on the way to 250 yards on the night, giving him 4,706 for his career.
“I wanted to come out and make a statement tonight on our senior night against our rivals,” said Virgil. “My offensive line did a great job against their defense. They were loading the box and all I thought about was getting outside and outrunning them.”
That he did, time and time again, ripping up the Tigers’ defense with four first-half touchdowns and 160 yards at the break.
“Our offensive line did a great job tonight, they were stacking the box and we gave our running backs room to run all night,” said Blevins.
Nolan had praise for the senior running back.
“Virgil is a great back and they have a great team,” said Nolan. “Give them all the credit. They’re good.”
With the offensive explosion for the Hornets, their defense kept the FGHS offense in check, only allowing one first down in the second quarter, and held the Tigers to 47 yards passing in the first half of play.
“We had some shots early and weren’t able to capitalize on them,” said Nolan. “Just too many mistakes to a good team and you can’t do that.”
Fort Gibson senior quarterback Cole Mahaney was just 11-of-21 passing. He doubled his passing yardage in the final quarter of play, ending with 168. Receiver Cade Waggle needed 176 yards receiving on the night to set the career mark but fell short, pulling in eight catches for 137 yards as he ended his career.
Jace Walker closed out the night with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half of play, then Schiller nailed a 43-yard field goal for the icing on the cake.
About the only negative for the Hornets were the 110 yards in penalties.
“We will get those cleaned up,” said Blevins. “ And I like the way our kids finished hard tonight, we played tough.”
Blevins added, “They (the Tigers) are a good team when they are at full strength.”
HILLDALE 64, fort gibson 21
fort gibson7077— 21
hilldale14241610— 64
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
HHS – Eric Virgil 16 run (Cash Schiller kick) 8:52
HHS – Virgil 57 run (Schiller kick) 5:57
FGHS – Judd Rudd 14 run (Jaiden Johnson kick) 1:43
Second Quarter
HHS – Virgil 1 run (Schiller kick) 8:51
HHS – Virgil 43 run (Schiller kick) 6:19
HHS – Schiller 53 Field Goal 2:44
HHS – Lamarion Burton 29 pass from Caymen David (Schiller kick) 1:11
Third Quarter
HHS – Wyatt Branscum 1 run (Schiller kick) 7:31
FGHS – Judd Rudd 35 run (Johnson kick) 6:01
HHS – Jace Walker 15 run (Schiller kick) 3:50
HHS – Ball snapped out of the endzone 2:21
Fourth Quarter
HHS – Walker 10 run (Schiller kick) 11:11
FGHS - Johnson 10 pass from Cole Mahaney (Johnson kick) 5:16
HHS – Schiller 46 field goal 2:29
TEAM STATS
FGHSHHS
First Downs 1525
Rushes-Yards 33-12650-404
Passing Yards 168134
Passes C-A-I11-29-19-11-0
Punts-Avg. 5-22.61-25
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-5510-110
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: FGHS, Judd Rudd 5-50; HHS, Eric Virgil 18-250.
Passing: FGHS, Cole Mahaney 11-29-168- (1TD); HHS , Caymen David 9-11-134-(1 TD)
Receiving: FGHS, Cade Waggle 8-137; HHS – Lamarion Burton 6-65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.