Jax Kerr’s shot was where it hasn’t quite been, and it put the Hilldale Hornets in the right spot.
Kerr wound up with six 3-pointers, a season-best, and had 21 points, also a season-high, in Hilldale’s 54-39 championship win over host Kiefer in the Dave Calvert Invitational on Saturday night.
“He’s got a good stroke,” Hornets coach Scott Hensley said of Kerr. “I kind of put him in a different spot with some guys and he was open and got rolling. He’s been playing more in the middle and needed to play on the wing and it looked like he did a good job of it.”
The Hornets (13-2) put together a three-game sweep to capture their first tournament championship since the 2020 Bedouin Shrine Classic. It also came off a 13-day shelf stay due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We practiced Tuesday and Wednesday to get ready and got a little better every night,” said Hensley. “And we really haven’t gotten our legs back from where we were when we were playing regularly.”
Trey Moore had 11 points, Ty O’Neal had 10 points, topping 1,000 for his career, and Connor Cottrell had 10.
Hilldale would get back-to-back baskets from Logan Harper for a 13-10 lead early in the second. Harper had all of his eight points in the first half. Kiefer would tie it but never lead from that point.
Kerr’s first of two 3s in the second quarter was part of a 7-0 run for a 20-13 lead and had another 3 as part of a 6-2 finishing run that ended on a Harper layup and a 27-19 halftime lead
O’Neal, Rylan Nail and Kerr had a mix of offense to push the lead to 33-21 early in the third. Kerr would have two 3s in the quarter and Moore had a pair of consecutive baskets late in the third as Hilldale would increase the lead to 19 twice, 48-29 to end the period.
Hilldale is at Fort Gibson on Tuesday. The Hornets may also good work on injured starter Brayson Lawson’s ankle on Monday. He’s scheduled to get his cast off.
