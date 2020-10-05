Hilldale and Checotah, who both drew byes into this week's Class 4A regional fastpitch round, will be in the same regional, hosted by Hilldale, and will begin play Wednesday.
The Hornets (18-8) and Ladycats (18-15) are on course for a potential 6 p.m. matchup Wednesday should they win their regional openers that day.
The schedule:
Wednesday’s Games
G1: Hilldale vs. Stilwell, noon
G2: Cleveland vs. Checotah, 2 p.m.
G3: Losers 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
G4: Winners 3 and 4, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s games
G5: Loser 4 vs. Winner 3, noon
G6: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 2 p.m.
G7: Winner 6 vs. Loser 6, if first loss
Muskogee (4-19) plays at Sand Springs on Wednesday against Stillwater (14-15). Sand Springs (23-5) and Enid (8-22) play the other contest, with the winners playing each other and the losers playing each other in other games on Wednesdat. The double elimination affair continues through Thursday.
Oktaha qualified for state this week in 2A as did the Tigers fall baseball team. Those brackets will be announced on Monday as well.
