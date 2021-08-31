A younger in some sports Hilldale team handled Tulsa Rogers at home last year, 54-0.
This year, Hilldale’s not so young in those spots, and Rogers, under third-year head coach Parker Childers, has gotten better, at least in the assessment of Hornets coach David Blevins, who happens to be another coach entering his third season at the helm.
“They look more developed into what he wants to do,” Blevins said. “The quarterback has a good arm and is extremely fast. He can get out on the edges and make you pay.
“I thought they handled Okmulgee well last week. It’s not a game we can look past. They can be dangerous. If we don’t do our jobs, we will lose.”
A fresh example of that was two seasons ago when Tulsa Central came to visit. A team the Hornets dominated the year before by a 50-20 count reversed things, winning 49-23.
The difference? Critical turnovers and special team mistakes early, and a quarterback who was a lethal weapon.
This one is Macuric Demry. He has a 6-foot-3 wideout in Rashaun Johnson.
Hiilldale senior Brayson Lawson will draw responsiblity for him.
“I’m kind of 6-0 but I’m a lockdown guy,” said Lawson. “I’ll just say that, and I got hops and like to get really physical.”
Spring in his step and all, Lawson isn’t hurting in the confidence department. But it’s part of what this senior group is expected to, walk the talk and show the way.
“This group of seniors love to be leaders and be the guys who step up,” Lawson said. “We’re all on the same page.”
It’s what Blevins expects, with plenty of time now to have defined his expectations.
“We have a standard and if you can’t meet that standard, you won’t play,” he said. “This group, they love to play football and they don’t hate practice. That makes for an enjoyable group to be around and a part of.”
The Hornets go in off half-games against Lincoln Chrisitan (14-7 loss) and Tahlequah (14-0 win). But these, now, while not district games, are for real in terms of the mark they’ll look back on in December.
“Basically we just need to go do our jobs this week,” Blevins said. “If you can’t do your job, if you turn the ball over and are not a physical football team, you’re going to lose.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.