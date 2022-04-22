Scott Hensley has been dismissed as Hilldale’s boys basketball coach.
Athletic director Chad Kirkhart notified the Phoenix in a text.
“We have decided to make a change in our head boys basketball coach. We will post the job and have a new coach as soon as possible.”
Kirkhart, reached by phone, clarified by saying it was his decision, but would not elaborate.
Hensley shed some light on the meeting, which occurred Friday midday.
“The meeting lasted about a minute. He said they wanted to make a change. I said OK, we move on. That’s the way it goes I guess. I wish it would have been sooner, that’s really about all I know.”
He then added, “there was stuff we talked about last year that I guess he didn’t feel like I did a very good job of this year, so I guess he did give me warning.”
He did not elaborate further on those issues.
“I’m proud of what we’ve done. I love all the kids. That’s how it goes. My wife and my kids, we’ll be alright.”
His son was a freshman this year. in the program.
The Warner High graduate and son of a basketball coach was hired to lead the Hilldale girls team in the spring of 2011. He led Hilldale to its first-ever state tournament in 2015 and repeated it in 2016, advancing past Plainview to reach the semifinals and was named Coach of the Year by the Phoenix.
In 2017, he moved over to the boys side. In 2018, his team ended a losing streak against rival Fort Gibson dating back to 2010. In 2020, his team won the Bedouin Shrine Classic. The last two years his teams have reached the area tournament, After going 20-7 in 2020, his team was 18-8 this past season, losing in the second round of area.
