On Senior night, a pair of seniors combined to lead the Hilldale Lady Hornets past the visiting Locust Grove Lady Pirates 41-36 Tuesday night at the Hilldale Event Center.
Riley Barnoskie and Navaeh Johnson had 29 points and 21 rebounds and five blocks between them.
“It feels good to get a win over a ranked team and win on senior night,” said Barnoskie. “We’re playing better as a team and honestly it feels really good where we are right now.”
Barnoskie dropped in six points and picked off the Lady Pirates twice in the first quarter to spur a 14-2 run for the Lady Hornets as they built a 17-5 lead after one.
“When we defend well, we are a solid team,” said Lady Hornet coach Cliff Warford. “Riley had a nice game for us, she is our floor general, she runs the team for us and she’s really stepped up her play.”
After Riley and Johnson hit a bucket each to open the second quarter the Lady Hornets (7-9) found themselves up 24-5 with 6:21 to go before half-time.
The Lady Pirates (11-7) weren’t done just yet though.
Freshman Kylie Bird came off the bench to ignite a Locust Grove 12-0 run to close out the quarter and pull within 24-18 at the half. Keying the charge was eight Lady Hornet turnovers.
“We talked at half about not turning the ball over. That has been our Achilles,” said Warford. “We talked about finishing the game and playing strong in the second half.”
Strong they were, as the Lady Hornet defense held the Lady Pirates to just 1-of-15 shooting in the third quarter and 3 points. Meanwhile, Johnson pumped in six of her game-high 15 points as Hilldale led 33-21 at the end of three.
Locust Grove did mount a charge in the fourth quarter behind Sloane Sweeney but Lexi Bourassa came to the rescue with her only two baskets of the night, back to back with under two minutes to play for a 41-33 lead.
“When we play physical ball, we’re a pretty good team,” said Warford. “I am proud of the way we’ve come together.”
Johnson led all scorers with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as Barnoskie finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and five steals on the night.
Boys: Hilldale 76, Locust Grove 36
Even though it was Senior night, it was junior Logan Harper that put on a clinic in the first half of play, scoring all of his 14 points in the first half of play to lead the Hornets in a rout of the Pirates.
“Logan is a heck of a player. He has really come on this season,” said Hornets coach Scott Hensley. “He does what we ask him to do, he rebounds, he plays hard, he works.”
Ty O’Neal, the newest member of the Hornet 1,000 points club, started the home team off on the right foot with a pair of long range 3-pointers and a quick 10-5 lead over the visitors.
Enter Harper.
Coming off the bench, Harper took charge of the inside game, leading a 10-0 to close out the first quarter. Hilldale (13-5) Senior Trey Moore snuck in a layup at the buzzer for a 20-7 advantage after one quarter.
Reed Stout picked up where O’Neal left off, dropping in a pair of 3-pointers of his own as Harper continued to dominate the inside game as the Hornets built a 40-10 lead with 1:20 to go in the second period.
“It was night to be home and playing in front of our home crowd tonight,” said Hensley. “It feels like we’ve been on the road since December.” “We have seven seniors, and they deserved this night, it was a good night for them.”
Those seniors all saw playing time and led a balanced attack as nine Hornets scored on the night and Hilldale put the offense on cruise control after half time over the Pirates (3-15).
Brayson Lawson finished the night with 13 points as Moore and O’Neal chipped in 10 points each.
