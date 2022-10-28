Quarterback Caynen David returned, the Hilldale defense showed out, and the Hornets climbed on the bus headed home from Madill with a District 4A-4 championship within its reach.
David ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, all in the second half, and the Hornet defense smothered Madill on a wet Friday night on the road, winning 31-0.
The senior, who has been sidelined since injuring his ankle against Ada in the fifth game of the year, busted loose on a 13-yard run in the third quarter, breaking loose of a bundle of tacklers at the 10 and darting straight to the end zone with 6:30 on the clock.
Lamarion Burton’s interception set up the Hornets’ next score. From the 11 on a second-and-5, David tossed a screen to Pickering just behind the line of scrimmage. He took it to the right corner of the end zone for a 24-0 lead with 1:49 to play in the third.
“I’ve been playing with these guys for years so it felt normal being back,” David said. “The adrenaline was kicked in and I really didn’t feel my ankle until the fourth quarter was over.”
Hilldale coach David Blevins was happy with his quarterback’s return.
“The team rallied behind him and he led them well,” Blevins said. “I think there were about four tackles he broke on that one run.”
The defense, meanwhile, allowed just three first downs. Jace Walker added another interception in the second half.
“We stayed in our base defense and got the goose egg,” Blevins said. “The kids were ready to play.”
Eric Virgil capped the scoring with an 8-yard run in the fourth.
The win and the margin of victory puts Hilldale (7-2, 5-1) in semi-control of its own destiny. The Hornets have 53 marginal points. Poteau (7-2, 5-1), which beat Ada 27-0, has 49 and dropped Ada (6-3, 4-2) out of what was a four-way tie for the district lead. Broken Bow (7-2, 5-1) struggled early but beat Stilwell 46-22, The Savages, with 45 marginal points, host Ada next week.
Simply put, the Hornets will clinch the top seed in the district by beating Fort Gibson by 12 at home and with Broken Bow beating Ada by any margin. A win by 11 or less would allow Poteau to match or exceed them and prevail in a three-way tie. A Broken Bow loss and Poteau win would prevent Hilldale from the title due to the head-to-head difference with Poteau. A two-way tie with Broken Bow gives the Hornets the head-to-head edge. A loss and Hilldale could slip into a first-round road game under certain conditions.
“All we know is we need to win every game by as much as possible,” said David.
Fort Gibson will come in with momentum after getting their first win of the season Friday against Sallisaw.
“It’s the battle for the Rock. Records get thrown out the window,” Blevins said. “It’ll be a tough game. We’ve got to be ready and go take care of business.”
Cash Schiller capped Hilldale’s first drive with a 29-yard field goal with 6:44 on the first-quarter clock. Virgil made it 10-0 with a 3-yard run on a fourth-and-goal with 3:58 to go in the half.
