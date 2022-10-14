Avie Gay beat a play at the plate on KJ Tudor’s infield hit with two outs in the eighth inning as Lone Grove beat Hilldale in a 1-0 Class 4A semifinal win on Friday at USA Hall of Fame Complex.
Lone Grove’s Emma Wilson held Hilldale to one hit and struck out 18 in out-dueling Hilldale’s Brooklyn Ellis, who allowed three hits and one walk while striking out five in 7 2/3 innings.
Wilson held Hilldale without a hit until Sydney Sapulpa’s one out single in the sixth.
Lone Grove had a chance to win in regulation when Jordan Ramsay tripled to left field with one out in the seventh, but Ellis got Jesse Shuman to line out and struck out Marklee McMurtrey looking on a 2-2 pitch.
A full story will appear later today.
