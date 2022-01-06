Fort Gibson’s Seth Rowan poured in 19 points from the outside to lead all scorers, and big-men Ethan Briggs (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Weston Rouse (14 points, eight rebounds) combined for 21 points and 18 rebounds from the inside as the Tigers beat the Union JV 87-60 in the Hilldale Festival at the Hilldale Event Center.
“Our big guys are getting better, and our guards are getting better at locating our big guys when they are open,” said Tigers coach Todd Dickerson. “It’s nice to have a balance scoring attack and that opens up everyone to good things.”
Blaine Scott dropped in three 3-pointers and Briggs added 10 of his 17 points in the opening stanza as the Tigers built a 29-20 lead.
A few turnover miscues in the second quarter slowed the Tigers' offense, but they still managed a 49-29 lead at the half thanks in part to the newly-renamed RedHawks only connecting on four buckets in the quarter. Fort Gibson (6-3) committed seven unforced turnovers in the quarter.
“We need to get better on the turnovers,” said Dickerson. “We had way to many turnovers tonight and we can’t do that tomorrow night. We have to play smarter basketball.”
Rowan finished off his night with six points in the third quarter as Jaxson Blunt added six as well, to his 14-point total, as the Tigers carried a 69-45 cushion into the final period.
Scott finished with nine points on the night. Ryker Thornbough pulled in five rebounds in the final quarter.
Fort Gibson improves to 6-3 on the year and will play Tulsa Rogers at 7 p.m. tonight. There is no girls division in the festival after several dropouts.
Hilldale 69, Rogers 52
Conner Cottrell’s eight points sparked a 18-2 run for Hilldale (8-2) in the middle of the third quarter, as the Hornets came from a 33-27 halftime, outlasting the Ropers in the late game.
Rylan Nail had the biggest impact for the Hornets on the night, recording a double-double, 18 points and 15 rebounds, and keeping the Ropers off balance.
“Rylan had a huge night for us, he really stepped up,” said Hornet coach Scott Hensley. “He played nearly the whole game since we had some kids out. He really played big for us tonight.”
Ty O’Neal closed the deal after Cottrell took over the third quarter, O’Neal scored 10 of his 18 points in the final period to keep Hilldale in front.
Oddly the Hornets offense sputtered early, shooting four-of-16 from the floor in the first stanza as the visitors took the early lead 18-11.
Rylan Nail lead the second period for Hilldale with six of his 18 but couldn’t climb ahead of the Ropers.
Then it started clicking for the home team. Cottrell found his mark, then Brayson Lawson chipped in five of his game high 19 points in the third quarter, leading the Hornets 18-2 run.
The Hornets outscored the Ropers 41-19 in the second half of play.
