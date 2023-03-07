For the second match in a row the Hilldale Hornets played the role of giant killer as they shut out their second Class 5A opponent in a row with a 3-0 win over Tahlequah Tuesday night at Hornet Stadium.
Hilldale shut out Coweta 2-0 last week to open the season and now move to 2-0 on the season.
The game started nicely for the Hornets as last year’s Phoenix Newcomer of the Year Hayden Pickering made a run down the side and into the box where he was taken down on a foul and Hornets were awarded a penalty kick. Sophomore Brody Haraway stepped up to take the shot and Tiger goalie Jacob Foreman guessed right and blocked the low shot to the right. But Haraway quickly jumped to the blocked shot and put it back in with just five minutes gone to give Hilldale a 1-0 lead.
The rest of the first half saw the Tigers (0-1) on the attack most of the time as they controlled midfield but they were never able to put together the finishing touch and ended up with three shots on goal in the half. So the Hornets made some changes on defense in the second half that seemed to slow down the Tigers according to head coach Conner Schwab.
“We made some changes to our defensive shape in the second half and that seemed to slow down their buildups and in turn gave us some opportunities and we changed the tempo and were more aggressive in the second half.”
It appeared that the early goal might stand up all the way until the Hornets got a free kick just outside the box with 15 minutes to play. Gabriel Estrada made a short pass to Haraway who curled a shot into the upper left corner of the net from 20 yards out to make it 2-0.Senior Kael Sargent put the icing on the cake with just over 3 minutes left as he sailed a 52-yard direct free kick into the top of the net for the final count.
“We want to make statements and when we use a few set pieces and play like we’re supposed to and we get rewarded for it and defended very well with Kael in the back with Boone (Fletcher) and Easton (Morgan) doing a great job.”
The Hornets will take on the Owasso upper JV team Friday and then be off until March 21 when they host Glenpool.
GIRLS; HILLDALE 3, TAHLEQUAH 2
The Lady Hornets evened their record at 1-1 with the win that saw All Phoenix pick Aspen Nunn pick up where she left off last year scoring two goals on the night.
Hilldale’s first goal came on a cross to Nunn from Madelynn Hannon that was deflected by the goalkeeper but right to the foot of Nunn who put it in for the early lead. Late in the first half sophomore Gabby Dover nailed a shot from 18 yards out to make it 2-0 at the half.
Nunn and Dozer teamed up for the final Hilldale goal with 10 minutes to play as Nunn got the ball in the box from Dozer and beat the on-charging keeper.
But then Tahlequah (0-1) got a break on a controversial play. After a Hilldale player went down, the referee moved towards her and most of the players relaxed thinking he would stop play. But he didn’t and Gracie Kimble took the ball 30 yards pretty much unopposed and put it in with eight minutes left.
Kimble scored a second goal five minutes later and the Tigers attacked with a frenzy until the end when Hilldale was called for a foul just outside the box as the horn sounded but after much discussion it was ruled that the game was complete when the horn went off.
“We played the way we wanted in the first half and we had some injury cramps in the second half and had to bring some freshmen in and that helped Tahlequah get back into it,” said Hornet head coach Michael Foreman, whose daughter Hallie had a great game with seven saves as the goalkeeper after being listed as a midfielder
“We made a decision for the good of the team to use a keeper who is a little taller and more aggressive and she’s doing a really good job,” said a proud coach/dad.
The Lady Hornets will travel to Alabama to play over spring break before returning to host Glenpool.
