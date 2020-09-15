After seeing its Friday football date with Oologah wiped clear due to COVID-19 issues at Oologah, Hilldale landed an opponent.
Atoka will be the opponent and the game will be played at Hornet Field. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
The Wampus Cats are 2-0 on the year, having defeated Coalgate 33-14 and Talihina 49-8. They are out of District 2A-6, which includes Eufaula.
Hilldale also comes in 2-0 with wins over Tulsa Rogers 54-0 and last week, Checotah 40-0.
