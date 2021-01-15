The Hilldale girls showed some signs of having to play back-to-back days, but only for one quarter as they took care of Kiowa 61-46 on Friday at Hilldale Event Center.
The Lady Hornets (6-4), who were supposed to play Catoosa but had to change because of COVID-19, led at the end of the first quarter 12-7 but outscored the opposition 22-10 in the second quarter to grab a 34-17 lead at the break.
“We picked up the intensity defensively,” said Hilldale coach Cliff Warford. “We started pressing after made baskets and our girls did good job of rotating and pressuring the basketball. We just sped them up and maybe made (Kiowa) play faster than they wanted to.”
Hilldale kept Kiowa at bay and took a 50-32 lead into the final eight minutes.
Madi Folsom led the team in scoring with 19 points while Skye Been had 16 points. Nine players got to see time on the floor for the Lady Hornets.
“I hope that happens tomorrow,” Warford said. “We’ve got a third straight game that we picked up. We play Inola (Saturday) at 1:30 p.m. for their homecoming.
“That’s how we picked up Kiowa last minute.”
On the boys side of the ledger, the Hornets struggled in the first quarter as well, leading Catoosa 12-10, but ramped up the pressure in the second quarter on their way to a 73-41 win on Friday.
“We got after them with the press and turned them over pretty good,” said Hilldale coach Scott Hensley. “We’re getting better at it. We got on a roll and it was 37-20 at the half.”
Ty O’Neal was the leading scorer for Hilldale (5-3) with 19 points, followed by Evan Smith with 15 points and Rylan Nail with 12 points.
Hensley said his guys showed hardly any signs of tiredness having to play back-to-back.
“I’m sure they were tired because they were sure working hard, specially on defense,” he said. “I tried to sub as much as I could tonight and try to keep fresh legs out there.”
