Hilldale girls basketball will have a new coach next season.
Clif Warford resigned Tuesday, said Hilldale athletic director Chad Kirkhart.
“Just visiting with him, he’s just in a position where he thinks it’s time to maybe look at other places and he and his family to pursue other opportunities. That’s really about it. It wasn’t anything negative or anything like that.”
Warford echoed the opportunity part, adding, “that’s all I I’d like to say.”
Warford was hired at Hilldale in the spring of 2019. He posted seasons of 13-14, 13-9, 9-13 and 11-14 and had a freshman, Ashtyn, as a starter on a team that loses one senior.
Prior to Hilldale, Warford coached the Barnsdall boys team and his son, posting back-to-back 20-win seasons there.
Hilldale was eliminated in the regional consolations on Friday by Victory Christian.
Warford succeeded Lance Kight, who is now the Bixby boys coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.