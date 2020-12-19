HILLDALE 47, TULSA MEMORIAL 45 — It was a tightly contested opener for Hilldale’s girls, that at each quarter’s end was never wider than the 11-8 Hilldale lead after one period of play. Memorial lost a chance to tie with a missed shot with :02 left.
Madi Folsom had 19 points, four assists and four steals. Celeste Wood had 11 points. Riley Barnoski had 6 points, 4 assists and 5 steals.
Hilldale (1-0) will be back in action Jan. 5 against Fort Gibson.
