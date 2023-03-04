Two schools won small school team titles and a large school reaped a harvest of individual firsts at regional powerlifting championships this week hosted by the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association.
At Hartshorne, Hilldale was second in 4A behind Poteau but collected three individual championships. Grayson Gaddy won the 220-pound division with a squat of 545 pounds, 310 on bench and 500 deadlift for 1,355 total weight. Cash Schiller took the title at 242 with 560, 340 and 545 for 1,445 total, and Evan Keefe was tops at 275 with 525, 355, 590 and 1,470. Also, George Madhu took ninth at 123 (195, 155, 295, 645).
Fort Gibson placed Eli Scruggs, fifth at 123 (280, 140, 300, 720) with Jace Patton eighth (255, 135, 265, 655), Landon Macmanus sixth at 181 (445, 235, 385, 1,065), John Lewis ninth at 198 (425, 230, 445, 1,100), Gideon Wood, ninth 10th at 220 (450, 245, 445, 1,140) and Jake Spencer, seventh at heavyweight (525, 305, 500, 13,330)
Checotah placed Jacob Duncan, fourth at heavyweight (505, 320, 550, 1,375), Kreed Hall, sixth at 198 (405, 315, 460, 1,180), Seth Mock, ninth at 242 (375, 235, 455, 1,065) and Ashton Richie, ninth at 132 (200, 125, 275, 600),
In Small Schools at Hartshorne, Gore was Class A champ. Tyler Lane won at 145 (415, 280, 435, 1,130), Garrett Douthit was second at heavyweight (585, 300, 550, 1,435), Nick Wolfe won at 275 (510, 330, 530, 1,370) with Gabe Dozier eighth (385, 290, 475, 1,150), Alex Hallum, second at 168 (475, 285, 480, 1,240), Gunner Dozier, second at 198 (465, 275, 450, 1,190) and Mike McAlister, fifth (405, 300, 445, 1,150), Beau Brown was third at 123 (270, 140, 335, 735), Hunter McGee eighth at 157 (330, 195, 375, 900), McCartney Bladin, ninth at 181 (375, 235, 430, 1,085) with Jackson Duke fifth in bench in that division at 260.
For Eufaula, Kaden Bumgarner was third at 168 (450, 270, 525, 1,235) and Bryan Lynn fifth (370, 225, 465, 1,165), Ming Lee, seventh at 189 (410, 280, 435, 1,125) and Carson Luna, ninth at 242 (390, 235, 450, 1,075).
Warner’s Ty Vinson won at 220 (510, 27 5, 485, 1,270) and Lubbock Drake, eighth at 168 (350, 230, 405, 985),
Porum’s Drew Brown was third at 242 (470, 220, 480, 1,170) and Bo Chapman 10th at 275 (375, 275, 420, 1,070).
At the Miami regional in small schools, Webbers Falls was Class C champs with Gunner Carey second at 123 (315 squat, 170 bench, 350 deadlift for 835 total), Maddux Shelby, second at 181 (490, 255, 470 for 1,235) and David Barnes, fourth at heavyweight (480, 290 and 455 for 1,225). Junior Faul was fifth at 242 (425, 280, 535, 1,240) and Briar Payne third at 275 (500, 280, 525, 1,315).
Large School state is Friday and Small School state is Saturday, both in El Reno.
