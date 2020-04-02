Katie Kirkhart started her collegiate career at Oral Roberts on the women’s golf team. After her freshman season, she decided to walk-on the Golden Eagles’ women’s basketball squad, where she earned a scholarship after her first season.
Kirkhart is once again choosing a different path for her collegiate career, announcing Thursday on a Facebook post that she will complete her basketball career at Drury University while pursuing a master’s degree in business administration after earning a bachelor’s in sports management at ORU.
“During these last four years I have been extremely blessed with the opportunity to play and graduate from ORU... From playing golf to basketball to starting grad school .. my journey has been nothing less than extraordinary. I have grown more in the last 4 years than I would have ever believed and I wouldn’t trade that for anything... with that being said, I am ready for a fresh start and God has opened a door in Springfield, MO. I am going to play my last year of eligibility and finish grad school at DRURY UNIVERSITY ! I am SO excited to be a Lady Panther and cannot wait to watch God do something crazy !!! #letsDUit,” Kirkhart posted on her Facebook page.
During her tenure on the hardwood for ORU, Kirkhart appeared in 75 games, starting 32, and averaged 3.6 points per game while dishing out 92 assists.
During her only season on the golf team, Kirkhart competed in four tournaments, and shot a season-best 79 in the third round of the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial and matched it in her last tournament of the season, the RSU Hillcat Classic.
While at Hilldale, she led the Lady Hornets to their first-ever state tournament trips in girls basketball in 2015 and 2016, and three consecutive state championships in girls golf from 2013-2015 and a runner-up finish to arch-rival Fort Gibson in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.