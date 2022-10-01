Hilldale met the challenge of Class 5A dropdown Ada into the District 4A-4 family, charging to the lead in the second half then holding off a last gasp effort to win 24-16 Friday at Hornet Stadium.
Offensively, Eric Virgil scored once, a 52-yard run up the middle in the second quarter, and had 253 yards on 28 carries, getting him near 500 yards of Mikey Winston’s career rushing mark. Hornets quarterback Caynen David, who was sacked three times in the first half, shook off pressure all night and enough in the second half to engineer consecutive touchdown drives to start the third quarter.
David found Mason Pickering for his first completion of the night on a screen covering 21 yards and a touchdown. On the next possession, his 19-yard pass to Jace Walker and a 13-yard run by Virgil set up first-and-goal just inside the 10, and on fourth down from the 1, the senior quarterback carried it over to make it a 21-7 game with 5:45 to go in the third quarter.
“I wasn’t expecting that much pressure,” said David. “I didn’t want to call my guys out but at halftime I got a meeting with the offensive line coach (Josh McMillan) and all my linemen and I said we got to work better than this. We got to do something.”
Hilldale’s defense also stepped up to the challenge in going to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in 4A-4 and dropping Ada to 3-2 and 1-1.
Reigning Class 5A high jump champion Andrew Hughes, the 6-foot-4 receiver, was held in check with just three catches, two of which came in the first half covering 72 yards. The first, a 33-yarder, set up Ada’s first touchdown, a 1-yard run by quarterback Brock Boyles.
The eight-play, 60-yard opening march was about all the Cougars could muster until Boyles completed three passes on a 67-yard drive, also taking eight plays. He connected with Damontre Patterson, a state runner up in the 5A 100-meter dash last year, for 14 yards, then an 18-yarder to 6-3 Jack Morris. Two plays later, Sutton Morris scored from three yards out, cutting Hilldale’s lead to a touchdown.
Cash Schiller’s 25-yard field goal put Hilldale up 24-14 with 6:17 to play.
“They are fast, they’ll make some noise. They bring it,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins. “I’ve said it all along, every week in this district will be a battle.”
And this one wasn’t over despite the double-digit lead.
A high snap resulted in a retreating David who fell on the football for a safety with 1:51 to play. That gave Ada one last chance. Patterson’s return of the free kick for a touchdown was nullified by a block in the back penalty. He had several receptions on the drive that wound up starting at the Cougar 40 and got inside Hornet territory, but on a fourth-and-18, his pass for Hughes was caught short of the necessary yardage with Lamarion Burton making the stop at the Hornet 33.
Pickering had two fumble recoveries, one coming on his own hit and another resulting in another turnover. Walker and Logan Harper had interceptions.
“They were tall, (Hughes) could jump, we just had to get on him,” said Walker. “We came to play.”
Harper was back from an injury.
“We had a great week of practice and this is an ego boost for us,” he said.
They’ll need it heading on the road next week to take on four-time 4A-4 champ Poteau.
HILLDALE 24, ADA 16
Ada7072—16
Hilldale07143—24
Scoring summary
First quarter
Ada-Brock Boyles 1 run (Caden Mitchell kick), 8:11. 7-0
Second quarter
Hill-Eric Virgil 52 run (Cash Schiller kick), 11:01.
Third quarter
Hill-Mason Pickering 21 pass from Caynen David (Schiller kick), 10:20.
Hill-David 1 run (Schiller kick), 5:45.
Ada-Sutton Morris 3 run (Mitchell kick), 1:52.
Fourth quarter
Hill-Schiller FG 25, 6:17.
Ada-Safety, ball snapped into end zone, 1:51.
TEAM STATS
AdaHill
First Downs911
Rushes-Yards24-2147-227
Passing Yards19740
Passes C-A-I12-23-24-7
Punts-Avg4-393-34
Fumbles-Lost3-32-1
Penalties-Yards8-7511-103
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Ada, Damontre Patterson 3-21. Hill, Virgil 28-253 (TD).
Passing: Ada, Boyles 12-22-162-2. Hill, David 4-7-0-40 (TD).
Receiving: Ada, Hughes 3-79. 8-59. Hill, Walker 3-19.
