The Hilldale Hornets proved that it all it takes is one good inning and a strong pitching performance to get into the win column.
Lexi Cramp delivered a two-run homer as part of a five run first inning and Brooklyn Ellis struck out 11 in the Hornets’ 6-0 win over Stilwell on Tuesday.
The win boosts Hilldale to 6-3 on the season and 3-1 in District 4A-6 earning them a share of the district lead with the Indians (8-1, 3-1), after sustaining their first loss.
Even though he was pleased with the victory, head coach Darren Riddle was frustrated with the inconsistent play of his squad.
“We got some things going in that first inning and got five runs and then just kind of go on cruise control the rest of the game, and it’s just frustrating,” Riddle said. “We had some good at-bats here and there, but were just kind of complacent.”
Senior leader Riley Barnoski, who was 3-for-3 on the day, started things off with a single to center in the first and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Layne Sloan. Cramp followed with her bomb and the Hornets were up 2-0.
Ellis followed with a single to center and went to second on a fielder’s choice. A hit by Landrie Sloan put runners on the corners and they both scored on a single to right by freshman Rylin Clark. Bailey McClain ended the scoring as she brought Clark home with a single to right
Meanwhile, Ellis owned the Indian batters, scattering four hits for the shutout.
“Brooklyn pitched well. Whenever she throws like that, she’ll give us a chance to win, especially as the defense continues to improve. She hit her spots, didn’t get many deep counts and didn’t walk anyone,” said Riddle.
Hilldale completed its scoring in the fourth inning as Sydney Sapulpa reached first on an infield single, moved to third on a double by Barnoski and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cramp.
Even though the Hornets are a still young team coming off the loss of several seniors, including a pair of Division I signees, Riddle says that excuse only goes so far.
“We’re not there yet,” he said. “We’re young but at some point, you can only say that for so long. The kids are playing and I don’t care what grade you’re in, you’ve got to go out there and compete and have good at-bats and we’ve got to hit better.
Hilldale continues district play on Thursday at Westville.
