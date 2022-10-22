If the truth was actually told, no one in red expected what happened in Hilldale’s District 4A-4 contest with third-ranked Broken Bow. But it happened anyway.
Hilldale forced eight Broken Bow turnovers including two for defensive touchdowns as the 10-ranked Hornets kept their district championship hopes alive with a 52-28 win Friday night.
“Did not expect that,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins. “But we’ll take it. I just told the kids to play to the whistle and see what happens.”
What happened was the Hornet defense put pressure on Broken Bow quarterback Christian Brumley the entire game. Hilldale sacked Brumley six times and when the defensive line wasn’t putting him on the ground they were disrupting passes that led to five interceptions.
“We watch film on them all week,” said defensive lineman Evan Keefe. “We studied every move they made. It allowed us to get pressure on him.”
Hilldale (4-1 in district play and 6-2 overall) came up with its two biggest plays right before halftime. Leading 21-6, Gage Roland took an interception 64 yards to make it 28-6.
Two possessions later, it was Lamarion Burton who picked off the Savages and went 27 yards for a score to give Hilldale a 35-6 halftime lead. Burton and Roland each had two interceptions with Ryler Milton getting the other. Chase Crowder had a pair of fumble recoveries for the Hornets as well.
“We didn’t play well at times,” Blevins said. “We had some turnovers. But our defense responded well. We forced them to go against the wind in the fourth quarter and I think that worked to our advantage.”
No lead was safe with Broken Bow’s explosive offense. The Savages (6-2, 4-1) scored on their first possession of the second half and then on back to back possessions to end the third quarter to cut Hilldale’s lead to 42-28.
But forced turnovers and pressure on the quarterback kept Broken Bow from getting any closer.
While the defense may have been the key to the game for Hilldale, the offense wasn’t far behind. The passing game was non-existent but the rushing attack allowed the Hornet offense to move the ball at will at times.
Eric Virgil finished with 163 yards rushing and four touchdowns while Jace Walker added 94 yards and a score.
“I knew they would focus on me,” Virgil said. “I didn’t think I’d be able to get what I did, but I made it work. I just used my speed to my advantage.”
Big plays on the ground put Hilldale in the lead early. Walker raced up the middle for a 58-yard score. Then it was Virgil going 30 yards to give the Hornets a 14-3 lead. Virgil also had a 39-yard run midway through the third quarter.
Hilldale 52, broken bow 28
Broken Bow60220—28
Hilldale1421710—52
Scoring summary
First quarter
BB – FG, A. Z. Zeragoza 25 8:16.
HIL – Jace Walker 58 run (Cash Schiller kick) 6:42.
HIL – Eric Virgil 30 run (Schiller kick) 5:52.
BB – FG, Zeragoza 40 4:26
Second quarter
HIL – Virgil 5 run (Schiller kick) 6:10.
HIL – Gage Roland 64 interception return (Schiller kick) 4:18.
HIL – Lamarion Burton 27 interception return (Schiller kick) 1:36.
Third quarter
BB – Mark Martin 22 pass from Christian Brumley (pass fail) 10:24.
HIL – Virgil 39 run (Schiller kick) 5:47.
BB – Brumley 9 run (Brumley run) 4:00.
BB – Alex Lindly 13 pass from Brumley (Brumley pass to Jakyran Whitfield) 0:01.
Fourth quarter
HIL – FG, Schiller 27 8:28.
HIL – Virgil 13 run (Schiller kick) 2:52.
Team stats
BBHIL
First downs1311
Rushes-yards26-146-277
Passing yards23426
Passes C-A-I14-39-51-15-3
Punts-average6-267-31
Fumbles-lost4-33-1
Penalties-yards1-56-55
Individual leaders
Rushing: BB, Kamden Rodgers 9-22; HIL, Eric Virgil 19-163 4TD.
Passing: BB, Christian Brumley 14-39-5 234 2TD; HIL, Mason Pickering 1-14-3 26.
Receiving: BB, Kannen Willis 3-47; HIL, Hayden Pickering 1-17.
