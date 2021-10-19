Expectations were high coming into 2021 for Hilldale outside linebacker Brayden Smith.
As a junior, he ranked third on the team in tackles with 83 and tackles for lost yardage (18), behind inside linebacker Jaden McWilliams and defensive end Cason Albin.
As Smith recalls, there were some early jitters coming into the fall.
“I was stressed and constantly worrying about whether I was doing things the right way,” he said.
To hear Earnie Ragland, the defensive coordinator, recall the situation, it was a guy who was trying to do too much.
“He was trying to do everybody’s job but his own, and I finally went to him and told him ‘you just do your job.’” Ragland said. “Being a senior and his last year, I just think he was trying too hard to do too much.”
Smith was one of two returning linebackers. Michael Oeser was another returning linebacker. McWilliams, a three-year starter, graduated and gave way to Aden Jenkins, a sophomore.
McWilliams, who made the defensive calls, was a security blanket of sorts for Smith, a familiar voice gone.
“There was always a certain way he said stuff that would make sense in my mind, and not everyone is the same,” Smith said.
Right he is. Sometimes, people are coach’s kids. McWilliams was the son of now Haskell head coach Phil McWilliams, then a Hornets’ assistant.
“Jaden grew up understanding the game,” Ragland said. “Aden has done a good job, but in the same sense, he too had jitters. But it’s starting to jell for him at the right time. He’s come along and has settled into that role, just like Brayden.”
Oeser leads the team with 54 tackles. Jenkins now has 47. Smith is third with 44 and is second behind Albin in sacks with six. He also has eight tackles for lost yardage.
Hilldale coach David Blevins put it in simple terms.
“Brayden is in the right spot at the right time to do his job,” he said. “That’s why he had one of his best games last week.”
In Friday’s game at Muldrow, Smith added another stat to his resume — two interceptions, one which he was just shy of making a pick-six, being driven out of bounds at the 3.
Both were an example of what Blevins was saying.
“It was all on coaching,” Smith said. “Brayson Lawson goes up and hits the guy going up for the catch. I have the flat and the ball bounces away and right into my arms.
“On the other one it was the same coverage. I’m in the flat, my read is the tackle and he stepped back so I stepped back. Next thing, the quarterback looks at me, throws the ball and it’s right in front of me — almost to his guy but right in front of me.”
Smith will try to add to that total this week with a dual threat quarterback in Sallisaw sophomore Brock Streun. He rushed 20 times for 116 yards and threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-21 loss to Fort Gibson.
“They run a lot of different type plays and Coach Ragland is really good about putting us in position in practice to prepare for it,” Smith said.
He adds the coaches are doing a good job helping everyone stay in the right position mentally as they go through a series of games they are supposed to win, teams essentially on the edge or out of contention of the heat of the postseason hunt.
Hilldale (5-2, 2-2) has had two of those after losing at home to co-leaders Poteau and Broken Bow. After Sallisaw (1-6, 1-3), next week is another, against McLain (0-7, 0-4). Then comes Fort Gibson, which may or may not keep a share of the 4A-4 lead after Friday’s game at Broken Bow.
“We can’t take anything lightly. It’s football and I think we’re focused enough to win these games, but even though you’re supposed to win some you’re not guaranteed to win them,” Smith said. “So we have to stay focused on doing our jobs.”
It’s a 7 p.m. kickoff at Sallisaw on Friday.
