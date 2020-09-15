Hilldale's shutout streak on defense may extend another week, but not in the way the Hornets would like.
Thank COVID-19.
Oologah has had a series of positive tests. Thus, the Hornets trip there Friday is off.
Hilldale coach David Blevins has been on the hunt for a replacement opponent but has not found one as of noon Tuesday.
"I’ve probably called 20-plus schools, not saying they've all got openings but even if someone had heard anything about someone looking," Blevins said. "There’s some schools that are taking it as a bye and getting healthy and preparing for district and there’s others that don’t want to play because they’re a small school."
Blevins said that if no opponent is found through Wednesday, he and the Hornets will shift focus toward next week's District 4A-4 opener at Poteau. The Pirates, who played in week zero, have completed their non-district slate at 1-2 and have this as a scheduled open date.
No game on Friday would give Hilldale a couple of days to go to work on the Pirates, who are defending Class 4A champions under Greg Werner, who Blevins replaced as head coach last year when Werner returned to Poteau.
"I'd rather have the reps of a game," Blevins said. "We had some tough scrimmages but there's nothing like going four quarters in all phases. But if nothing happens Wednesday we'll turn the focus to Poteau on Thursday."
Hilldale opened with a 54-0 win over Tulsa Rogers then shut out Checotah last week 40-0.
