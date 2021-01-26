By the play, Hilldale lost a home heartbreaker to Verdigris 48-47 on Jackson Whittiker’s 3-point miss at the buzzer off the left wing.
The whole story will show Hilldale lost the game to the 4A No. 10 Cardinals in a bone-chilling third quarter.
Evan Smith’s layup had Hilldale up by its largest margin, 35-19, just 43 seconds into the second half.
The Hornets didn’t score again until Ty O’Neal hit the front-end of a two-shot foul with 0.8 seconds to play in the quarter, sending the game to the fourth in a 36-all knot.
“There were times in other games where I felt like, man, we’ve really took some bad shots to get us out of games. This wasn’t one of them. We just didn’t make the ones we had and we really let it affect us defensively,” said Hilldale coach Scott Hensley, whose team was coming off a runner-up finish in the Old Fort Classic.
Hilldale never got behind by more than four in the fourth and Michael Delosantos’ putback got it within one at what became the final outcome with :54 left.
Whittiker came up with a loose ball in the lane moments later and the Hornets (7-5) worked it down to :26 seconds before calling a timeout. Smith missed on a layup , the Hornets fouled and sent the Cardinals (13-1) to the line.
Jaren Keith missed the front end of a one-and-one and Whittiker rebounded, giving Hilldale another chance. Smith drove the lane as the Cardinals collapsed on him, and his kick out to Whittiker on the left wing led to his miss off the rim.
Lucas Lechlider had 8 of Verdigris’ points in the third on four field goals. Trent Haddock’s drive and score gave the Cardinals their first lead since the opening quarter. Haddock had 12 points in the second half.
Smith led Hilldale with 15 and Brayson Lawson had 14.
Girls:
Verdigris 58, Hilldale 45
Skye Been’s 3 with 4:04 left in the first gave Hilldale a 9-6 lead in a game that had changed hands three times to that point and appeared headed for a blow-by-blow battle.
It wouldn’t be.
4A No. 7 Verdigris (7-2) went on a 12-0 run capitalizing on Lady Hornet turnovers. Hilldale (8-7) didn’t score again until 4 scored on a second putback with 5:05 left until halftime making it 18-8.
Later in the half, a technical sent Been to the line where she sank in all, four free throws to make it 26-18. A turnover kept them from cutting it further, and Bobbi Jones’ layup made it 28-18 in favor of the Lady Cardinals, which is where it stood at the half.
That was also part of a 13-0 run that drifted well into the third quarter. Been again connected at the 1:57 mark with a 3 to make it 38-21. But Verdigris would again counter with its own 3 and led 43-23 going to the fourth, where the Hornets made it a little more respectable, scoring 22 points paced by Madi Folsom with 10. She was shut out the first three quarters.
Been led Hilldale with 16.
“We came out and matched their aggressiveness early but struggled some in the second quarter. Made some costly mistakes,” said Hilldale coach Clif Warford. “But I am proud that we fought back in the fourth and never quit.
“They are a great defensive team and despite the loss I think we are starting to handle pressure better. Despite the final score, we got better tonight.”
Morgan Borgstadt led Verdigris and all scorers with 21 points.
••••
Hilldale squads host Wagoner on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.