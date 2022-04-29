It didn’t take long for Hilldale to find its next boys basketball coach.
Longtime Fort Gibson coach Gary Hendrix was hired Friday, a week after Scott Hensley was dismissed.
Hendrix, a Fort Gibson native who has coached since at Canadian and also Pryor, will take on duties at the school where his brother, Don, was head football coach for eight seasons until his sudden death in March 2010. His replacement in that spot, Chad Kirkhart, is now athletic director and said he sought Hendrix out about the opening.
“He told me he was interested, we made the offer and he accepted,” Kirkhart said. “He has a proven track record and experience and discipline. He expects you to do things a certain way.”
Kirkhart, a multi-sport standout at Fort Gibson, played point guard for Hendrix.
“He’s had a huge impact on my life personally,” Kirkhart said. “We want someone who will love our kids, and sometimes that means making tough decisions and holding kids accountable. That’s what we’re here for as coaches and educators in general, and you have to do it every single day. It can’t be in spurts or do it for a week and then not do it. Most of the time kids will meet those expectations, and winning is a byproduct of these things.
“Coach Hendrix is the guy who can do that. I can’t be more excited about who we hired.”
Hendrix’s Pryor team struggled in the regular season this year but got on an unexpected run in the postseason, winning three consecutive games in regionals to qualify for area. Ironically, Hilldale ousted them in the first round of area.
One of his early season losses this past season was to Fort Gibson and Todd Dickerson, his assistant for 13 seasons who succeeded him. Two seasons ago Pryor was 15-7 under Hendrix and beat Fort Gibson in the Inola Tournament.
In 2019-20, his Canadian team was 24-5 in his second season there following his departure from Fort Gibson, when he stepped down at midseason in December 2017 for personal reasons. At Fort Gibson, he had just had back-to-back state championship game appearances in 2015-16 and 2016-17.
“Todd and i speak often,” Hendrix said. “We’ve gone against each other the last couple years but I’ve never been in the Fort Gibson gym and gone to the visiting bench, nor to the home bench at Hilldale. It will be different.”
Hendrix said his brother’s experience of coaching at Hilldale, where he followed a run of four coaches in four seasons, was a factor in his decision to make a move to what has been an arch-rival since Hilldale was built.
“I’m 64 and fortunate in that both my parents are still alive, and I still look to my dad for advice and I talked with him about this opportunity,” Hendrix said. “We talked about Don’s experiences there. Don ended his career there, though unfortunately maybe a little sooner than we all wanted, but maybe it’s where I will end my career too.”
Hendrix won Coach of the Year honors from the Phoenix in 2016. That same year, the girls coach honor went to Hensley, who started at Hilldale on that side of the gym.
