For the second time in 2 1/2 weeks, the Hilldale Hornets drove home a point — for this year, there’s a change of the guard in the area in boys soccer.
Hilldale again shut out the Fort Gibson Tigers, this time in a 2-0 outcome in dreary weather conditions at Hornet Stadium Thursday night. They now advance to the Class 4A semifinals next Tuesday.
It was the ninth shoutout of the year for the Hornets and their fifth in a row.
Again this year, the Hornets will face the defending 4A champion Clinton Red Tornadoes who ended things for Hilldale last year with a 2-1 semifinal win at Hornet Stadium. But this time the match will be on Clinton’s home turf. Clinton defeated Madill 2-0 in their quarterfinal game.
“We just came out strong again and stuck with our game plan,” said Hornet coach Conner Schwab. “I told the kids to just stick to the plan for the whole game and we did. In the past we’ve gotten ahead in some games and got away from our plan and things went south, but tonight we struck early and played good defense.”
The first Hornet score came halfway though the opening half on a corner kick by Jaxon Whittiker that bounced around in the goal box before Pearson Weaver got a foot on it, off a defender and in for the score.
The momentum turn came in the second half on a breakaway, with Patrick Murphy making a perfect pass to Hayden Pickering who slipped it past the goalkeeper to give the Hornets a little breathing room with 30 minutes to play.
The physical contest rolled back and forth between the 30-yard lines for the next 15 minutes and then the Tigers seized the momentum, getting six of their nine total shots on goal during that time. But Hornet goalkeeper Colton Morgan was up to task, making three saves in a row including going high to punch a shot out of the box.
“It was crazy,” said the senior Morgan. “I was a little nervous towards the end especially when I went high to deflect that shot. I was a afraid someone would come in and cut out my legs.”
The Tigers end their season at 9-8 and coach Todd Friend was proud of his side after they played an overtime game on Tuesday.
“We came out much more physical and aggressive tonight than we did the first time we played. I think the long game with just one day off hurt us some, but I’m still proud of the way we battled,” said Friend. “Their first goal was just one of those things that happens in a crowded situation around the goal, but their second goal was a nice one and really the game changer for us.”
Schwab stayed on point as he has all season when asked about the motivation that his team has in getting ready for the opponent that knocked them out last year.
“I’ve told the guys all season, we go one game at a time. We don’t look forward past the next opponent. We’ll be playing out there on grass which we haven’t played on all season so that will take some adjusting.”
And while the coach might not dwell on it much, you can bet that the group of seniors for the Hornets (13-3) will be re-living that loss last year as they get ready to try and advance further in the playoffs than any Hilldale team before.
