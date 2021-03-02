Hilldale got balanced scoring in its boys soccer opener, it just took a while to get it going.
Alonzo Perez, Blaine McDaniel, Patrick Murphy, Corbet Weaver and Mateo Campos all had goals and all in the second half as the Hornets beat McAlester 5-0 at home to go 1-0 on the year.
Jaden McWillams and Colton Morgan combined for the shutout in goal.
Hilldale won the girls game 4-0. Hagan Baccus had two goals and had a shot that deflected off a McAlester defender for an own goal. Addie Reynolds had four saves in goal.
“I didn’t know much about them. We hadn’t played them before but they’re good squads,” said Hilldale coach Conner Schwab. “We were energized, put in good work, just a good start for us on both games. The girls were pretty consistent in their play throughout and the boys had an exceptional second half.”
Hilldale hits the road on Friday, going to Holland Hall.
