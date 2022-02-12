It was all about composure, and with the playoffs on the horizon, maybe a defining moment for the Hilldale Lady Hornets.
Led by Navaeh Johnson’s 19 points and 11 rebounds and an equally stellar performance at the free-throw line by Riley Barnoskie, Hilldale overcame some second-half adversity and laid claim to a 50-45 win over the Tulsa Central Lady Braves at a high-energy Hilldale Event Center on Friday night.
Johnson took a pass off the right wing from Lexi Bourassa and was fouled on a turnaround shot attempt with 6.5 seconds left. She sank both to break a 45-all tie.
“I did what I could to get on the block and be ready for a screen or get the ball,” Johnson said. “It all worked out.”
Central’s Amya Craven inbounded to Jaleah Smith, and the Lady Braves took a timeout with the ball in the front court with 3.7 left. On the attempted inbound, they were whistled for a five-second violation and a turnover.
For Hilldale, Bourassa then inbounded to Barnsokie, who was fouled, and with an added technical foul on Montay Smith, went to the line and hit three of four free throws to ice it.
Barnoskie was 7-of-8 from the line in the quarter, 11-of-12 in the half and for the game, 14-of-16.
“I just knew I needed to focus in on those to keep the lead,” Barnoskie said. “This was a good win for us. I think it will help us a lot.”
The Lady Hornets charged to an 8-0 advantage and led at one point in the opening quarter 15-3. Johnson had six points and Catelin King had two 3s.
It was 31-23 at the half and Central outscored Hilldale 18-6 in the third to take a 41-37 lead to the fourth with Johnson having the lone field goal around four Barnoskie free throws.
Barnoskie hit two more to start the fourth, then Johnson’s short jumper tied it at 41. It would be knotted two more times.
It was Hilldale’s third consecutive win, moving them to within a game of .500 at 8-9 with a matinee contest at Wagoner starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Central is 13-8.
“The atmosphere was great, probably the loudest our student section has been,” said Hilldale coach Clif Warford. “To lose a good lead and fight back and get it, that shows resilience. IF they realize they can do something like that here, there’s no reason we can’t do it going forward.”
Boys:
Hilldale 72,
T. Central 56
Hilldale’s Brayson Lawson and Central’s Caylen Graf Brown both had 14 points at the half.
Lawson finished with 23, edging the Central standout by one, and got a lot of help in the second half.
Ty O’Neal had 10 of his 16 points in the second half, Jax Kerr off the bench had 13 of his 16 in the second half and Logan Harper eight of his 12 in the second half.
“It’s just being a team, trying to get a big W, and get ready for the playoffs,” Lawson said.
Hilldale (14-5) posted a pair of 22-point quarters and blew past the No. 6 team in Class 4A, coached by former Muskogee assistant Aaron Daniels, and notched its second win after three consecutive losses.
“Good game for us to play. We’ve got to keep growing up, and they play big boy basketball,” said Hilldale coach Scott Hensley. “They’re physical and we handled it better. We made mistakes but we grew up a little bit,” said Hilldale coach Scott Hensley.
While the Hornets have had lulls, when they’ve had multiple contributors, it generally has worked out well.
“I mean, we’ve got good players. Ty’s good, Brayson’s good, Logan, and how about Jax Kerr? Every time he was open he knocked something down,” said Hensley. “We’ve got some room to get better but I liked what we did out there against a very good team.”
Lawson’s 14 had Hilldale up 28-23 at the half in a game they led throughout. Central’s post man Sean Edmundson had back-to-back baskets to star the third quarter, and the Hornets answered with an 11-2 run. It would stay in double digits most of the way from there.
The Braves fell to 16-7.
The Hornets have a quick turnaround for a 2:30 p.m. contest at Wagoner on Saturday.
