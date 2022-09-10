After a first-quarter kickoff recovery by Wyatt Branscum, Hilldale quarterback Caynen David went deep on his first pass attempt and just missed.
Some Hilldale fans might have wondered why. All he had to do was just hand it to the guy behind him — again.
Which he did on the next play.
Hornets running back Eric Virgil zig-zagged through the middle of the Tulsa Hale defense, shaked off a tackle at the 5, and was into the end zone completing a 27-yard touchdown run and a three-touchdown lead less than halfway into the opening 12 minutes.
It was his third of five touchdowns, all of which came in the first quarter, as he carried 12 times for 287 yards in a half in what would end up as a 61-7 win played under a running clock for 2 1/2 quarters.
That yardage was all but 18 of Hilldale’s first-half real estate.
Virgil would carry twice in the third quarter, the last being a 58-yard run on the second play of the half for an even half-dozen scores and on the night, 352 yards on 14 carries. Up the middle, untouched.
“Nope, didn’t touch me,” Virgil said, something that was somewhat repetitive over the course of the senior’s night. “Credit to my line.”
It’s not certain if 352 is a single-game record school-wise. But from the get-go, Virgil has had his sights set on Mikey Winston’s single-season and career marks, 2,140 and 4,667. Going into this season, he needed 1,766 to match the career mark and 2,140 for the season mark.
In two games, he’s got 540 yards — putting him 1,226 away on the career side and 1,600 on the season end.
“He ran hard. He’s a physical runner,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said, his team 2-0 on the year, having opened with a 44-6 win over Edison a week ago. “Every week it’s going to be the same thing, to prove he’s a D-I running back.”
David was 1-of-6 in the first half. With the running clock beginning in the final six minutes and getting the ball with 1:04 to go, he led a hurry-up attack which saw three deep passes just go off the grasp of Logan Harper, Hayden Pickering and lastly, Jace Walker as time expired. Harper had the only reception among Hornet receivers, a 14-yarder.
The Hilldale defense held Hale — which opened with a 47-13 loss to East Central a week ago — without a first down and a negative-14 yards rushing over the first half. Quarterback Aaryan West-Duke was 0-for-7.
Total yardage for the contest: Hilldale 408, 394 on the ground, and Hale 30, all passing in the second half and all against a mix of reserves on the final possession.
Two sophomores made key defensive plays for Hilldale in the first half. Mason Pickering sacked Duke in the end zone to start the second quarter, and after Hilldale’s first and only punt of the contest, Mason Forhan recovered a Duke fumble in the end zone for a defensive touchdown with 6:25 to play in the half, making it 46-0.
“We prepared for them just like anyone else, gave them respect like everyone else,” said Pickering. “We played with intensity — the same thing we’re going to do every week.”
Special teams even got into the scoring act. D. Jay Pierce scooped a fumble on a kick and took it in from 20 yards out, also in the first half.
Another sophomore, Hayden Pickering, had an interception in the second half.
“Really proud of the defense. We wanted to come out and make a statement early,” Blevins said.
The only glaring issue for Hilldale was missed PATs — five in eight attempts. Three appeared to be blocked or deflected.
Hilldale goes to Claremore for the final non-district contest next Friday.
