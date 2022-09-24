The Hilldale Hornets used the fleet feet of Eric Virgil and got back to their winning ways to open District 4A-4 action with a 51-25 victory over the Stilwell Indians at Hornet Stadium on Friday night.
Virgil led the Hornets’ ground attack with 315 yards rushing on 43 carries and scored six touchdowns on the night.
“He had a lot of chances and ran well but they (Stilwell) tackle really well,” said Hilldale coach David Blevins. “He never got a big play to bust out until the fourth quarter but Stilwell had a good game plan.”
Virgil accounted for 104 first half yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in the first half, scoring on runs of three, six and one yards.
The second half was more of the same. Virgil toted the rock 21 times for 211 yards and added touchdowns on scampers of nine and four yards with the longest being 27 yards.
Caynen David led the Hornet passing attack completing 10 of 16 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. David found Hayden Pickering for a 19-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Hilldale (3-1, 1-0) held the Indians to 133 yards of offense in the first half and 12 points but gave up 185 yards passing in the second half. Stilwell (2-2, 0-1) finished the night with 316 yards of total offense.
One area the Hornets are still having issues with is penalties. They matched their 16 penalties from last week’s loss to Claremore, this time for 200 yards.
“A lot of penalties. We have got to clean that up,” added Blevins. “It doesn’t matter what is being said we have to control ourselves. It wasn’t procedure penalties (like last week) but man it was personal fouls. It’s just all bad.”
Hilldale will host District 4A-4 newcomer Ada next Friday.
