Brayson Lawson’s 31-point night led Hilldale to a championship spot in the Okemah Tournament on Friday as the Hornets blew by the tournament hosts 82-64.
Lawson had three 3s on the way to 14 first-quarter points. Hilldale led 34-21 after one.
“He was hitting a lot outside and a couple of those 3s were a good ways behind the line,” Hilldale coach Scott Hensley said. “Some of what he was putting up I watched and thought, ‘oh, that’s not a good shot,’ but I don’t think he missed any. He was knocking everything down.
“The second half, I don’t think he shot one 3. Most of his came taking it to the hole.”
Lawson had 10 points in the fourth after Hilldale built a 66-46 lead going into the final eight minutes. The Hornets were only behind briefly early and had a 49-32 halftime margin.
Joining Lawson in double figures were four other teammates. Logan Harper and Reed Stout with 11 and Ty O’Neal and Conner Cottrell with 10. Cottrell, Stout and Trey Moore had the other 3s in that scorching opening stanza.
Hilldale (4-0) will face 4A No. 13 Newcastle (4-1), an 80-54 winner over Seminole, at 8:30 p.m. in the finals.
“I was telling my kids after the game, hey, championship contest, we’ll learn a whole lot about ourselves,” he said. “Newcastle’s tough, they play physical and hard and are as deep as we are. It’ll be a tough game for us.”
