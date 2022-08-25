One could say that momentum shaped this encounter of rivals before an inning was complete Thursday evening.
Hilldale’s Lexi Cramp parked a three-run home run before Fort Gibson could get an out, and that swing would have been more than enough. But it morphed into a 12-1 run-rule win in five innings for the host Lady Hornets.
Layne Sloan’s leadoff walk and a mishandled grounder by second baseman Paige Cooper set the plate for Cramp, who parked the first pitch she saw beyond the wall in straight away center, launching Hilldale (9-1, 4-0 4A-6) to a runaway win between teams at the top of the district less than a week after the Lady Hornets knocked off defending champion Verdigris.
Cramp got what she anticipated, as Hilldale remains as the only unbeaten in league play.
“Down the middle but up,” she said of the pitch. “I really like them inside and high.”
Cramp was aiming for that in the fourth after her infield pop out retired the side in the second. She’s came close in several other games to clearing the wall in left, only to settle for doubles. But, open stance to pull and all, she walked on four pitches.
Someone else stepped in and homered in a different variety.
Up 6-1 in the fourth, and after Kensley Allen and Landrie Sloan singled in runs, Brooklyn Ellis laced a shot to center that carried to right. Centerfielder Maci Williams gave chase and came off her feet slightly to get a glove on it, but couldn’t pull it in. The ball deflected hard off her glove and allowed Ellis to make it completely around the bases for her three-run inside-the-park home run and an 11-1 advantage.
Cramp and Ellis lead the Lady Hornets in extra-base hits with six.
The outing was pleasing to Hilldale coach Darren Riddle, who has seen his team produce consistently up and down the lineup in consecutive district wins this week. They had 11 hits on Thursday after a 10-hit game against Wagoner on Tuesday. The difference was 13 walks in a 15-0 verdict on Tuesday while getting just three on Thursday.
“We swung the bats well and that particular girl is good,” he said of Kaiah Austin, the Lady Tiger in the circle. “She might have not thrown her best game, but I think we had a lot to do with that. We had good at-bats, stayed in the zone and squared a lot of balls up.”
Allen was 3-for-3 in the cleanup spot. Cramp was 1-for-2. Ellis, who doubled in the other run in the first and got another in on a sacrifice fly in the third, was 2-for-3 with five RBIs. Bailey McLain and Sydney Sapulpa were both 2-for-3, Sapulpa in the nine hole smacking a double to left two batters after Ellis’s homer and just after McClain’s third hit in the fifth.
Fort Gibson coach Joe Obregon said momentum boiled down to two key things.
“The name of the game is walks and errors,” he said. “A walk, error, and home run — that’s a 3-0 hole versus a solo home run or a two-run home run, then we have a communication error on the right side later that a simple I have the bag call solves.”
The communication error was a coverage flaw on first baseman Miley afford on a bunt that allowed Rylin Clark to reach first. It moved Allen, who led off with a walk, to second.
Otherwise, the inning would have been over after Sloan and Ellis made consecutive outs to follow. But Ellis’ sacrifice fly out to Williams in center brought home a run, then McClain singled to right to make it 6-0.
Ellis, meanwhile, struck out nine Lady Tigers and surrendered just three hits. Austin doubled off her with two outs in the first but was left stranded. Wafford led off the fourth with a double to center and scored on Kristjan Cantrell’s bunt single on the left side, making it 6-1.
“Brooklyn threw well again,” Riddle said.
Obregon, whose young team has battled through some injuries and yet is 9-5 nearing the halfway point of the year with their first district loss in three contests, reflected on a required reading to both faculty and staff that he’s also shared with his team — Navy Seal Jocko Willink’s “Extreme Ownership.”
“Our girls are getting better. There’s things we have to clean up. But the whole deal of that book is accountability and there comes a time when we have to own up to what we do,” he said.
Fort Gibson goes to Stilwell on Monday while Hilldale hosts Westville.
