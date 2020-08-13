Hilldale finally opens its faspitch season on Friday at a Broken Arrow Tournament that has been reduced in teams due to COVID-19 concerns.
The tournament has also been scattered to four locations.
Hilldale is in Pool D at Bixby. Hilldale plays Deer Creek at 4 p.m. and Coweta at 5 p.m. Saturday, the Hornets face Henryetta at 2 p.m. and Yukon at 3 p.m.
Fort Gibson, which lost its opener to Bristow, plays Broken Arrow at 10 a.m. and Moore at 2 p.m. Friday, On Saturday, FTG plays Westmoore at noon and Union at 2 p.m.
Muskogee doesn’t open its season until a doubleheader Saturday at home against Ponca City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.