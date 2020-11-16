Hornets sign softball letters

Three Hilldale softball players signed letters of intent Monday, Rayna Rock with Rogers State and Drew Riddle and Celeste Wood, both with the University of Tulsa. 

 MIKE KAYS/Phoenix

Three Hilldale seniors signed letters of intent, all part of a senior class that posted three consecutive semifinal finishes.

Drew Riddle and Celeste Wood both signed with the University of Tulsa. 

Riddle was a repeat All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player this past season, hitting .588 with 21 walks and 22 extra-base hits. She was 17-2 in the circle with an 0.78 ERA and 125 strikeouts but will likely play third base at Tulsa.

Wood, a two-time All-Phoenix selection as a shorstop her junior and senior seasons, hit .387 as a senior with 18 extra-base hits and a .949 fielding percentage in 79 chances.  This past summer she attended an AthPro skills camp in Shawnee, Kan., and set a camp record with a 73 mph throw.

Rock, an All-District player as a junior second baseman, missed this season due to a torn ACL. As a junior she hit .368 with two home runs and 19 RBIs

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you