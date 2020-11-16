Three Hilldale seniors signed letters of intent, all part of a senior class that posted three consecutive semifinal finishes.
Drew Riddle and Celeste Wood both signed with the University of Tulsa.
Riddle was a repeat All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player this past season, hitting .588 with 21 walks and 22 extra-base hits. She was 17-2 in the circle with an 0.78 ERA and 125 strikeouts but will likely play third base at Tulsa.
Wood, a two-time All-Phoenix selection as a shorstop her junior and senior seasons, hit .387 as a senior with 18 extra-base hits and a .949 fielding percentage in 79 chances. This past summer she attended an AthPro skills camp in Shawnee, Kan., and set a camp record with a 73 mph throw.
Rock, an All-District player as a junior second baseman, missed this season due to a torn ACL. As a junior she hit .368 with two home runs and 19 RBIs
