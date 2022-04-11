The pressure was on and Kielton Siedlik handled it.
With a runner at third via an error and another on by a walk, and a passed ball moving both into scoring position. Siedlik got BB on a fly ball to right and Hilldale escaped a tight game one, winning 5-4 in the first of two key District 4A-6 games with the Cushing Tigers at the Hornets’ diamond.
Game 2 started just before 9 p.m. and was ended at press time. Cushing won 7-0.
The two teams elected to play two at Hilldale and dodge the likelihood of a rainout on Tuesday at Cushing.
Blaze Berlowitz’s bouncer to open the inning was mishandled by Cole Leach at third. The right-handed moundsman snagged a grounder back at him, firing to shortstop Evan Smith at second for the forceout, but then walked Conner Pritchett,
Siedlik ’s first pitch to Brock Bales, the leadoff hitter in the lineup, bounced off catcher Mason Pickering’s glove and out in front of the plate, moving both runners up.
After a conference at the mound, he got Bales on strikes and Chantz McBride on a flyout to Isaiah Patterson in right to end the game.
“I got a little frustrated there at the end and al lit did was pump me up even more,” Siedlik said.
But he’s back mentally, after a rough outing against Bristow the other team grouped with them up at the top of the 4A-6 standings, getting a must-win.
He’d had one other outing since then, an eight-hitter against Perkins-Tryon in a 2-0 Hornets’ win.
“Everyone has that occasional bad outing,” he said. “You’ve just got to bounce back next time. This one was big for me.”
He helped himself at the plate. His single to lead off the fifth helped lead to two insurance runs. Center fielder Conner Pritchett bobbled and dropped the scoop, putting Siedlik at second. A bunt by Austin Fletcher back at Cushing pitcher Jake Horn was fielded and thrown away at first, putting both Hornets in scoring position. Chandler Wood walked, and two batters later, Patterson chopped another ball back to Horn, who again threw wild to first, bringing Siedlik and Fletcher home to make it 4-1.
McBride sent Patterson back to the wall in right where he made an over the shoulder catch for the first out in the sixth. But Siedlik hit Horn, then Brody Berlowitz made it a one-run game again with a two-run jack to left.
That was one of six hits off Siedlik, who walked three and struck out six.
He got several assists defensively.
Shortstop Evan Smith started two double plays, one that kept it a 2-1 game in the fourth and another if the fifth before snagging a two-hopper and firing to Leach at third after two of those three walks.
Smith also had an RBI grounder just by McBride at third to make it a 2-0 game, moments before Joey Myers’ grounder by shortstop Brody Berlowitz. He was the only Hornet with more than one hit, going 2-for-3.
Both teams had six hits.
Though most of the Hornets weren’t on the field when it happened, the Berlowitz brothers had some memories here two football seasons ago. Blaze had two touchdown passes, one to his brother, in a 34-28 Class 4A quarterfinal win over Hilldale in 2020.
In the second game, Brody Berlowitz had 15 strikeouts and allowed just one hit, that by Caynen David.
Hilldale fell to 15-7, 8-3 in district. Cushing is 21-3, 10-2. Bristow is 17-1 and 10-1. The Hornets lost both games to Bristow. Cushing still has Bristow remaining on its schedule.
